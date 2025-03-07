"Dallas got unlimited supply of money," "He's beast": NHL fans react as Wyatt Johnston signs 5-year, $42,000,000 contract extension with Stars

The Dallas Stars have signed Wyatt Johnston to a five-year, $42 million contract extension. Johnston, 21, is having a strong season. He is on an eight-game point streak with eight goals and six assists. He has 23 goals and 36 assists this season, including 20 power-play points.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed the deal on X, posting:

"Wyatt Johnston and Dallas are completing a 5 x $8.4M extension."

Earlier in the day, Dallas also signed Mikko Rantanen to an eight-year, $96 million contract. The Stars are making big moves before this year's trade deadline.

Soon after Wyatt Johnston's contract extension news circulated online, NHL fans started reacting to it.

"He’s a beast!!" One fan said.

"Dallas got unlimited supply of money lol." Another fan joked, referring to Dallas' back-to-back big moves.

"Dallas Stars doing everything they can to make up for the Dallas Mavericks idiocy," another fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Jim Nill really back to back to back GM of the year 😂," one fan reacted.

"He is worth it. 21 years old and already a proven postseason performer. Plays well against good opponents," a fan mentioned.

"Dallas is winning the cup this year and then competing for a longggg time after. Holy shit Jim Nill is cooking," another fan reacted.

Johnston has become a key player for the Stars. His new contract keeps him in Dallas for five more years.

Wyatt Johnston has impressed with his performance since his rookie year

Wyatt Johnston was drafted 23rd overall by the Dallas Stars in 2021. He is playing his third NHL season with Dallas.

In 2022-23, he played 82 games, scoring 24 goals and 17 assists (41 points) with a +6 rating. In 2023-24, he improved, recording 32 goals and 33 assists (65 points) in 82 games with a +14 rating.

In the 2024-25 season, he has played 62 games, scoring with a +8 rating. Now, this is an impressive player with a proven track record.

The Dallas Stars are having a strong season. They are second in the Central Division with a 41-19-2 record (84 points). They are in a good position for the playoffs, and Johnston continues to help the team. He is currently on a three-game streak of multipoint performances, scoring a total of seven points in that span.

