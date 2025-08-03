The Dallas Stars are facing accusations of using their control over ice rinks in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to create a near-monopoly that inflates costs and restricts options for youth hockey families.The franchise, which reportedly manages eight of the region’s 11 full-sized rinks, has been criticized for practices that prioritize profit over community access, prompting a defense from Chief Operating Officer Dan Stuchal, who insists the team is committed to expanding hockey in Texas.The allegations center on the Stars' control over rink access, coaching decisions, and fees, leaving families with few alternatives in a region where ice facilities are scarce. Another major issue involves a “stay-to-play” policy linked to three former Stars executives—Damon Boettcher, Lucas Reid, and Brad Buckland—who operated a side business called Stay2Play LLC.The company allegedly required families participating in Stars-run tournaments to book hotels through specific providers, earning commissions while limiting access to more affordable lodging options, such as short-term rentals.Stuchal defended the Stars, acknowledging rising costs but attributing them to broader economic trends:“Everything has gotten more expensive; it’s just the economy we live in right now,” Stuchal said via USA Today. “We’re really just trying to keep this thing afloat and keep things moving in a positive direction.Stuchal also denied any unfair exclusion of participants, emphasizing the team’s focus on safe and welcoming programs.How the Dallas Stars Built Their Rink EmpireThe Dallas Stars’ rise to dominance in Texas youth hockey began in 1993 when the team moved from Minnesota to Dallas and acquired the state’s only full-sized rink, rebranding it as the StarCenter.At the time, hockey was a niche sport in Texas, but the Stars’ strong performance, including playoff appearances in five of their first six seasons, fueled growing interest among local youth and adults.To expand their influence, the Stars struck deals with five local governments between 1999 and 2011, allowing the Stars to grow without shouldering the full financial burden upfront.Moreover, the Dallas Stars’ influence extends to the Texas Amateur Hockey Association (TAHA). It is the regional affiliate to USA Hockey, where their representatives hold significant voting power due to their oversight of 37% of the region’s 13,700 registered players. It allowed the Dallas Stars to shape youth hockey policies, from fees to tournament rules, often prioritizing their financial interests.While Stuchal credits the Stars with building a vibrant hockey scene, critics argue their dominance has turned a community-focused sport into a costly enterprise, limiting affordability and access. As the Stars expand into other youth sports like volleyball, the debate over their control of Texas hockey continues to grow.Also Read: 3 turning points that derailed Dallas Stars’ 2024-25 season ft. pulling Oettinger in Game 5