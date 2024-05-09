Dallas Stars HC Peter DeBoer isn't a fan of the vicious coaching cycle that has seen plenty of NHL teams fire head coaches. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs became the latest team to part ways with their head coach, as Sheldon Keefe was let go after five years with the team.

Speaking to Pierre LeBrun, DeBoer says the turnover in head coaches is quite surreal for him:

"It’s insanity. We coach in an age where everyone talks about the modern athlete, building relationships in order to coach them. How do you do that with that kind of turnover?

"It’s like going on a date and getting married and divorced before the appetizers show up. I don’t get it. But that’s the world we live in."

According to NHL.com, Keefe was the 11th head coach fired this season, joining Jay Woodcroft (Edmonton Oilers), Lane Lambert (New York Islanders), Dean Evason (Minnesota Wild), Craig Berube (St. Louis Blues), Lindy Ruff (New Jersey Devils), D.J. Smith (Ottawa Senators), Todd McLellan (Los Angeles Kings), Don Granato (Buffalo Sabres), David Quinn (San Jose Sharks) and Dave Hakstol (Seattle Kraken).

Peter DeBoer and the Dallas Stars look to even the series

Peter DeBoer and the Dallas Stars are currently down 1-0 in their second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche.

In the first matchup, Dallas initially held a 3-0 lead but ultimately lost in OT with the final score of 3-4 at American Airlines Center. Heading into Game 2 on Thursday, DeBoer says his team needs to get scoring from all their lines if they are going to beat Colorado.

“A lot of times you don’t know the whole story, and I’m not going to give you the whole story,” DeBoer said (via NHL.com). “But what I will say is, he’s not alone in that boat.

"I mean, the strength of our team all year has been, if Roope Hintz’s line doesn’t score, then Matt Duchene’s line scores. If Matt Duchene’s line doesn’t score, then Wyatt Johnston’s line scores. If none of those guys score, our fourth line scores. This isn’t on Roope Hintz. Our depth has to show up in this series.”

Dallas is -135 favorites to defeat Colorado in Game 2.