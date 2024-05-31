Dallas Stars HC shares optimism around Chris Tanev's injury, possible return for Game 5 vs Oilers

Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer expressed optimism regarding the return of defenseman Chris Tanev for Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Edmonton Oilers.

Tanev had to leave Game 4 on Wednesday after he got hit in the leg by a shot from Evander Kane during the second period. He appeared to be in a lot of pain as he limped over to the bench and then made his way into the tunnel.

Expand Tweet

Trending

However, DeBoer offered a positive update on Tanev's condition. "I’m optimistic," the coach remarked about Tanev's chances of playing in the crucial Game 5. He indicated that Tanev will be a game-time decision.

The Dallas Stars acquired Tanev from the Calgary Flames at the trade deadline. Since then, Tanev has averaged over 20 minutes of ice time per game in 17 playoff appearances. His potential return would boost the Stars' blue line.

DeBoer cautioned that some other lineup decisions won't be finalized until after warmups.

Forward Mason Marchment and defenseman Thomas Harley expressed hope for Tanev’s return in Game 5.

"He's a great player. I hope he plays," Harley said. "If he doesn't, I guess we'll solve that problem when we come to it."

"Even if [Tanev] is in, we (the forwards) have to do our part and help out as much as we can," Mason Marchment said. "They have some good players over there, so we have to be a five-man unit to shut them down."

Fans react to Chris Tanev's injury update

Fans of the Dallas Stars weighed in on the latest injury update regarding defenseman Chris Tanev on X (formerly Twitter).

Reacting to the news that Tanev may play, one fan wrote:

"Basically, he will be hobbling out there even if he plays. Won't be comfortable anyways."

Expand Tweet

Another fan recalled someone mentioning during a recent broadcast that Tanev was spotted in a walking boot, writing:

"Didn’t someone during last night’s stream say he was in a walking boot?"

Expand Tweet

"I hope he plays. He’ll be more of a pylon than usual," one fan said.

Here are some fan reactions to Chris Tanev's injury update:

"He’s in a bloody walking boot!" another fan said.

"Panarin and Trouba are also a game time decisions #NYR," one fan said.

"That tells me he’s playing. Love the no BS from DeBoer," another fan said.

In Game 5, the Stars aim to take a pivotal 3-2 lead in the series against the Edmonton Oilers.