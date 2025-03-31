Dallas Stars receives 'good' update on Tyler Seguin injury update ahead of Stanley Cup playoffs

The Dallas Stars received a positive update on Tyler Seguin’s recovery from hip surgery on Sunday. He has been skating with the team more often in recent days. Seguin took part in the morning skate before Dallas' 5-1 win over the Seattle Kraken. He looked fast on the ice and was in good spirits.

Ad

Coach Pete DeBoer even stayed late to skate with him.

"He looks good," DeBoer said, via NHL.com. "Next steps are getting the wind and the cardio [back], so he had a good little skate there."

Seguin has been out since December 1 and had surgery on December 5. Before his injury, he recorded 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 19 games.

Dallas' sports medical team is closely monitoring his recovery. Stars coach DeBoer confirmed it and mentioned that Tyler Seguin is doing everything to get back to game speed.

Ad

Trending

"We've got a whole sports science department that really comes up with a plan on work rate and workload, and you can see they monitor everything," DeBoer said. "Everything is structured and orchestrated, so we just try and follow the recommendations, but he’s taken some big steps."

Seguin could return before the playoffs or early in the postseason. His comeback would strengthen the Stars' lineup in the upcoming playoffs.

Ad

Stars GM Jim Nill's initial statement on Tyler Seguin injury

In first week of January, Tyler Seguin was expected to miss 4-6 months because of a hip injury. He needed surgery to fix a femoral acetabular impingement and repair his hip labrum.

Stars general manager Jim Nill confirmed it in his statement from December.

"Tyler's been dealing with this, been managing, I guess is the best way to say it, for a while," Nill said, via NHL.com. "And it just got to a point where it's really this time to have surgery, and it's a wear and tear injury. You don't really know the time frame. And he was managing as well as he could.

Ad

"I was talking to him the other day. He's off to probably, he said, probably the second-best start he's ever had in his career, so tough timing for him and for the team. But get the surgery done and he'll be back better than ever."

Tyler Seguin has 808 points in 988 career games with the Stars and Boston Bruins. So far, several other players from Stars lineup has stepped up to keep the team competitive.

The Dallas Stars earned a 2025 playoff spot by beating the Seattle Kraken 5-1 on Saturday, their fifth straight win. They are now focused on winning their division with nine games left.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama