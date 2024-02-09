Dallas Stars set to host annual Black-owned business market at Fort Worth

The Dallas Stars are commemorating Black History Month with a unique event in Fort Worth this weekend. The Dallas Stars Foundation is organizing the second annual Black-owned business market on Saturday, showcasing local Black-owned businesses across the metroplex.

The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rusty Nickel Icehouse on 2836 Stanley Avenue in Fort Worth. Attendees will have the opportunity to support various businesses, including BLACKLIT (Literature), Creteation (Jewelry), French 75 Studios (Artwork) and more.

Al Montoya is the director of cultural growth and strategy for the Dallas Stars and a former professional hockey player. He expressed the importance of supporting diverse communities.

The market will coincide with the Dallas Stars Watch Party at Rusty Nickel Icehouse as the Stars face the Canadiens at noon. This event is part of the Stars' ongoing commitment to inclusivity. Montoya emphasized the significance of representation in hockey, particularly for underrepresented communities.

The Stars will also celebrate Black History Month with Black History Night on Feb. 26 against the New York Islanders. Festivities will include a Party on PNC Plaza featuring music and entertainment, an autographed jersey auction, and in-game performances by local Black artists.

Additionally, the Stars have collaborated with illustrator Tatyana Alanis to create specially designed merchandise in honor of Black History Month. Proceeds from the merchandise sales will benefit the Dallas Education Foundation, supporting student success across North Texas.

Toronto Maple Leafs triumph 5-4 over Dallas Stars

In a Wednesday night matchup, the Toronto Maple Leafs secured a 5-4 victory over the Dallas Stars with late-game heroics. Mitch Marner and William Nylander orchestrated a rapid scoring sequence, netting goals just 20 seconds apart in the third period.

Auston Matthews, the NHL's goal-scoring leader with 41 goals, contributed with an assist. Nylander finished the game with two goals and an assist, while John Tavares notched a goal and two assists.

Toronto capitalized on the power play, scoring three times after a recent loss to the New York Islanders. Evgeni Dadonov led the Stars' offense with two goals, including one from a penalty shot in the third period.

Dallas had won four consecutive games and seven of their last ten, but Toronto's resilience proved decisive. Scott Wedgewood, in goal for the Stars with Jake Oettinger resting, made 26 saves.

Despite a late mistake allowing Dadonov's penalty shot equalizer, Marner responded swiftly, and Nylander sealed the win with his second goal of the night. Wyatt Johnston added a late goal for the Stars, but Toronto held on for the 5-4 victory.