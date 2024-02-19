Dallas Stars vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

The Dallas Stars (34-14-7) embark on a four-game journey through the Eastern Conference as they face off against the Boston Bruins (32-12-11) in a game at TD Garden. The puck is set to drop at 1 p.m. ET.

Currently leading the Central Division, the Stars recently suffered a 4-3 overtime defeat at home against the Edmonton Oilers. Similarly, Boston faced an overtime loss on Saturday, with the Los Angeles Kings prevailing 6-5 at TD Garden.

Dallas is averaging 3.75 goals per game, the highest in the NHL. Center Roope Hintz leads the club with 23 goals, including three short-handed goals, which is tied for the most in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, Boston holds the second spot in the Atlantic Division standings. Right winger David Pastrnak ranks fourth in the league for both goals scored (34) and total points (79).

This marks the second encounter between these two teams, with the Boston Bruins narrowly defeating the Stars 3-2 back in November at American Airlines Arena.

Dallas Stars' projected lineups

Forwards

Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnston - Ty Dellandrea

Radek Faksa - Sam Steel - Craig Smith

Defencemen

Thomas Harley - Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell - Jani Hakanpaa

Ryan Suter - Joel Hanley

Goalie

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Dallas Stars starting goalie

Jake Oettinger will most likely start for the Stars

Jake Oettinger will most likely start for the Dallas Stars. Here are his stats for this season:

Games Played (GP): 33

Games Started (GS): 32

Wins: 20

Losses (L): 9

Overtime Losses (OTL): 3

Goals Against (GA): 92

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.94

Shots Against (SA): 961

Saves (SV): 869

Save Percentage (SV%): .904

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56:59

Boston Bruins projected lineups

Forwards

Jake DeBrusk - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Danton Heinen

James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Geekie - Trent Frederic

Anthony Richard - Jesper Boqvist - Oskar Steen

Defencemen

Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalie

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Boston Bruins starting goalie

Jeremy Swayman will most likely start for the Bruins

Jeremy Swayman will most likely start for the Boston Bruins. Here are his stats for this season:

Games Played (GP): 30

Games Started (GS): 29

Wins: 16

Losses (L): 6

Overtime Losses (OTL): 7

Goals Against (GA): 68

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.38

Shots Against (SA): 863

Saves (SV): 795

Save Percentage (SV%): .921

Shutouts (SO): 3

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57:12