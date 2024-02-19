Dallas Stars vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

The Dallas Stars (34-14-7) embark on a four-game journey through the Eastern Conference as they face off against the Boston Bruins (32-12-11) in a game at TD Garden. The puck is set to drop at 1 p.m. ET.
Currently leading the Central Division, the Stars recently suffered a 4-3 overtime defeat at home against the Edmonton Oilers. Similarly, Boston faced an overtime loss on Saturday, with the Los Angeles Kings prevailing 6-5 at TD Garden.
Dallas is averaging 3.75 goals per game, the highest in the NHL. Center Roope Hintz leads the club with 23 goals, including three short-handed goals, which is tied for the most in the Western Conference.
Meanwhile, Boston holds the second spot in the Atlantic Division standings. Right winger David Pastrnak ranks fourth in the league for both goals scored (34) and total points (79).
This marks the second encounter between these two teams, with the Boston Bruins narrowly defeating the Stars 3-2 back in November at American Airlines Arena.
Dallas Stars' projected lineups
Forwards
- Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Joe Pavelski
- Mason Marchment - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin
- Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnston - Ty Dellandrea
- Radek Faksa - Sam Steel - Craig Smith
Defencemen
- Thomas Harley - Miro Heiskanen
- Esa Lindell - Jani Hakanpaa
- Ryan Suter - Joel Hanley
Goalie
- Jake Oettinger
- Scott Wedgewood
Dallas Stars starting goalie
Jake Oettinger will most likely start for the Dallas Stars. Here are his stats for this season:
- Games Played (GP): 33
- Games Started (GS): 32
- Wins: 20
- Losses (L): 9
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
- Goals Against (GA): 92
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.94
- Shots Against (SA): 961
- Saves (SV): 869
- Save Percentage (SV%): .904
- Shutouts (SO): 1
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56:59
Boston Bruins projected lineups
Forwards
- Jake DeBrusk - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
- Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Danton Heinen
- James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Geekie - Trent Frederic
- Anthony Richard - Jesper Boqvist - Oskar Steen
Defencemen
- Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy
- Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo
- Derek Forbort - Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalie
- Jeremy Swayman
- Linus Ullmark
Boston Bruins starting goalie
Jeremy Swayman will most likely start for the Boston Bruins. Here are his stats for this season:
- Games Played (GP): 30
- Games Started (GS): 29
- Wins: 16
- Losses (L): 6
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 7
- Goals Against (GA): 68
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.38
- Shots Against (SA): 863
- Saves (SV): 795
- Save Percentage (SV%): .921
- Shutouts (SO): 3
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57:12