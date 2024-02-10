Dallas Stars vs Montreal Canadiens projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 10th February, 2024

The Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens will face off in NHL action at Bell Centre on Saturday, February 10 at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and BSSWX.

Dallas suffered a 5-4 loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs on February 7. Meanwhile, Montreal secured a 5-2 road victory against the Washington Capitals on February 6.

Both teams will likely fight tooth and nail to secure a win as they aim to secure a crucial win.

Dallas Stars Projected Lineups

Forwards

Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn - Sam Steel - Joe Pavelski

Ty Dellandrea - Radek Faksa - Evgenii Dadonov

Defensemen

Thomas Harley - Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell - Jani Hakanpaa

Ryan Suter - Joel Hanley

Goalie

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Dallas Stars Starting Goalie

Jake Oettinger

Jake Oettinger will most likely start for the Stars. Here are his stats for the season:

Games Played (GP): 29

Games Started (GS): 28

Wins (WINS): 17

Losses (L): 9

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 82

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.96

Shots Against (SA): 861

Saves (SV): 779

Save Percentage (SV%): .905

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 15 seconds

Montreal Canadians Projected Lineups

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky

Tanner Pearson - Jake Evans - Josh Anderson

Rafael Harvey-Pinard - Alex Newhook - Joel Armia

Michael Pezzetta - Brandon Gignac - Jesse Ylönen

Defensemen

Michael Matheson - Kaiden Guhle

Jayden Struble - David Savard

Arber Xhekaj - Johnathan Kovacevic

Goalie

Samuel Montembeault

Jake Allen

Montreal Canadians Starting Goalie

Samuel Montembeault

Samuel Montembeault will most likely start for the Montreal Canadiens. Here are his stats for the season:

Games Played (GP): 24

Games Started (GS): 23

Wins (WINS): 12

Losses (L): 7

Overtime Losses (OTL): 4

Goals Against (GA): 73

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.06

Shots Against (SA): 785

Saves (SV): 712

Save Percentage (SV%): .907

Shutouts (SO): 0

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 41 seconds

Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens: Head-to-Head

Up until today, the Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens have faced each other in 23 games, averaging 6.3 goals per match. Dallas has secured 12 wins and suffered 11 losses, while Montreal has won 11 games and lost 12.

Dallas has won 1 game and lost 4 in overtime, while Montreal has won 4 and lost 1. On average, Dallas scores 3.4 goals per match, while Montreal scores 2.8.

This should be an interesting match for two teams in different circumstances and while many expect the Stars to win, the Montreal Canadiens are capable of springing a surprise.