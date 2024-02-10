Dallas Stars vs Montreal Canadiens projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 10th February, 2024

The Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens will face off in NHL action at Bell Centre on Saturday, February 10 at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and BSSWX.
Dallas suffered a 5-4 loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs on February 7. Meanwhile, Montreal secured a 5-2 road victory against the Washington Capitals on February 6.
Both teams will likely fight tooth and nail to secure a win as they aim to secure a crucial win.
Dallas Stars Projected Lineups
Forwards
- Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Wyatt Johnston
- Mason Marchment - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin
- Jamie Benn - Sam Steel - Joe Pavelski
- Ty Dellandrea - Radek Faksa - Evgenii Dadonov
Defensemen
- Thomas Harley - Miro Heiskanen
- Esa Lindell - Jani Hakanpaa
- Ryan Suter - Joel Hanley
Goalie
- Jake Oettinger
- Scott Wedgewood
Dallas Stars Starting Goalie
Jake Oettinger will most likely start for the Stars. Here are his stats for the season:
- Games Played (GP): 29
- Games Started (GS): 28
- Wins (WINS): 17
- Losses (L): 9
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 82
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.96
- Shots Against (SA): 861
- Saves (SV): 779
- Save Percentage (SV%): .905
- Shutouts (SO): 1
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 15 seconds
Montreal Canadians Projected Lineups
Forwards
- Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
- Tanner Pearson - Jake Evans - Josh Anderson
- Rafael Harvey-Pinard - Alex Newhook - Joel Armia
- Michael Pezzetta - Brandon Gignac - Jesse Ylönen
Defensemen
- Michael Matheson - Kaiden Guhle
- Jayden Struble - David Savard
- Arber Xhekaj - Johnathan Kovacevic
Goalie
- Samuel Montembeault
- Jake Allen
Montreal Canadians Starting Goalie
Samuel Montembeault will most likely start for the Montreal Canadiens. Here are his stats for the season:
- Games Played (GP): 24
- Games Started (GS): 23
- Wins (WINS): 12
- Losses (L): 7
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
- Goals Against (GA): 73
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.06
- Shots Against (SA): 785
- Saves (SV): 712
- Save Percentage (SV%): .907
- Shutouts (SO): 0
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 41 seconds
Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens: Head-to-Head
Up until today, the Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens have faced each other in 23 games, averaging 6.3 goals per match. Dallas has secured 12 wins and suffered 11 losses, while Montreal has won 11 games and lost 12.
Dallas has won 1 game and lost 4 in overtime, while Montreal has won 4 and lost 1. On average, Dallas scores 3.4 goals per match, while Montreal scores 2.8.
This should be an interesting match for two teams in different circumstances and while many expect the Stars to win, the Montreal Canadiens are capable of springing a surprise.