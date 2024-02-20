Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, Feb. 19, 2024

The New York Rangers take on the Dallas Stars in the NHL Western Conference on Tuesday at 7 pm ET at Madison Square Garden. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, MSG and BSSW.
The Rangers are third in the Eastern Conference with 36 wins, 16 losses and three ties. Meanwhile, the Stars are second in the Western Conference with 34 wins, 14 losses and eight ties.
In their most recent meeting on Sunday, the Rangers won 6-5 on the road. On Monday, the Stars suffered a 4-3 road defeat to the Boston Bruins, falling 2-1 in a shootout.
In their last 10 games, the Rangers have eight wins, one loss and one tie. Meanwhile, the Stars have seven wins, one loss and two ties in the same period.
Dallas Stars projected lineups
Forward
- Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Joe Pavelski
- Mason Marchment - Sam Steel - Tyler Seguin
- Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnston - Ty Dellandrea
- Radek Faksa - Craig Smith - Ryan Suter
Defencemen
- Joel Hanley - Thomas Harley
- Esa Lindell - Derrick Pouliot
- Alex Petrovic
Goalie
- Scott Wedgewood
- Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars starting goalie
Scott Wedgewood will likely start for the Dallas Stars. Here are his stats for the season:
- Games Played (GP): 24
- Games Started (GS): 22
- Wins: 13
- Losses (L): 5
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
- Goals Against (GA): 69
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.03
- Shots Against (SA): 672
- Saves (SV): 603
- Save Percentage (SV%): .897
- Shutouts (SO): 0
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 51 seconds
New York Rangers' projected lineups
Forwards
- Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Jimmy Vesey
- Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière
- Will Cuylle - Jonny Brodzinski - Kaapo Kakko
- Adam Edstrom - Barclay Goodrow - Matthew Rempe
Defencemen
- Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
- K'Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
- Erik Gustafsson - Braden Schneider
Goalie
- Igor Shesterkin
- Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers starting goalie
Igor Shesterkin will likely start for the New York Rangers. Here are his stats for the NHL season:
- Games Played (GP): 35
- Games Started (GS): 35
- Wins: 22
- Losses (L): 12
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
- Goals Against (GA): 98
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.85
- Shots Against (SA): 990
- Saves (SV): 892
- Save Percentage (SV%): .901
- Shutouts (SO): 1
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 2 seconds