  • home icon
  • NHL
  • New York Rangers
  • Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, Feb. 19, 2024

Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, Feb. 19, 2024

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 20, 2024 14:48 GMT
Dallas Stars v New York Rangers
Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, Feb. 19, 2024

The New York Rangers take on the Dallas Stars in the NHL Western Conference on Tuesday at 7 pm ET at Madison Square Garden. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, MSG and BSSW.

The Rangers are third in the Eastern Conference with 36 wins, 16 losses and three ties. Meanwhile, the Stars are second in the Western Conference with 34 wins, 14 losses and eight ties.

In their most recent meeting on Sunday, the Rangers won 6-5 on the road. On Monday, the Stars suffered a 4-3 road defeat to the Boston Bruins, falling 2-1 in a shootout.

In their last 10 games, the Rangers have eight wins, one loss and one tie. Meanwhile, the Stars have seven wins, one loss and two ties in the same period.

Dallas Stars projected lineups

Forward

  • Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Joe Pavelski
  • Mason Marchment - Sam Steel - Tyler Seguin
  • Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnston - Ty Dellandrea
  • Radek Faksa - Craig Smith - Ryan Suter

Defencemen

  • Joel Hanley - Thomas Harley
  • Esa Lindell - Derrick Pouliot
  • Alex Petrovic

Goalie

  • Scott Wedgewood
  • Jake Oettinger

Dallas Stars starting goalie

Scott Wedgewood will most likely start for the Stars.
Scott Wedgewood will most likely start for the Stars.

Scott Wedgewood will likely start for the Dallas Stars. Here are his stats for the season:

  • Games Played (GP): 24
  • Games Started (GS): 22
  • Wins: 13
  • Losses (L): 5
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
  • Goals Against (GA): 69
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.03
  • Shots Against (SA): 672
  • Saves (SV): 603
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .897
  • Shutouts (SO): 0
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 51 seconds

New York Rangers' projected lineups

Forwards

  • Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Jimmy Vesey
  • Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière
  • Will Cuylle - Jonny Brodzinski - Kaapo Kakko
  • Adam Edstrom - Barclay Goodrow - Matthew Rempe

Defencemen

  • Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
  • K'Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
  • Erik Gustafsson - Braden Schneider

Goalie

  • Igor Shesterkin
  • Jonathan Quick

New York Rangers starting goalie

Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the Rangers.
Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the Rangers.

Igor Shesterkin will likely start for the New York Rangers. Here are his stats for the NHL season:

  • Games Played (GP): 35
  • Games Started (GS): 35
  • Wins: 22
  • Losses (L): 12
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
  • Goals Against (GA): 98
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.85
  • Shots Against (SA): 990
  • Saves (SV): 892
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .901
  • Shutouts (SO): 1
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 2 seconds

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...