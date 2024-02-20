Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, Feb. 19, 2024

The New York Rangers take on the Dallas Stars in the NHL Western Conference on Tuesday at 7 pm ET at Madison Square Garden. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, MSG and BSSW.

The Rangers are third in the Eastern Conference with 36 wins, 16 losses and three ties. Meanwhile, the Stars are second in the Western Conference with 34 wins, 14 losses and eight ties.

In their most recent meeting on Sunday, the Rangers won 6-5 on the road. On Monday, the Stars suffered a 4-3 road defeat to the Boston Bruins, falling 2-1 in a shootout.

In their last 10 games, the Rangers have eight wins, one loss and one tie. Meanwhile, the Stars have seven wins, one loss and two ties in the same period.

Dallas Stars projected lineups

Forward

Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment - Sam Steel - Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnston - Ty Dellandrea

Radek Faksa - Craig Smith - Ryan Suter

Defencemen

Joel Hanley - Thomas Harley

Esa Lindell - Derrick Pouliot

Alex Petrovic

Goalie

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Dallas Stars starting goalie

Scott Wedgewood will most likely start for the Stars.

Games Played (GP): 24

Games Started (GS): 22

Wins: 13

Losses (L): 5

Overtime Losses (OTL): 4

Goals Against (GA): 69

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.03

Shots Against (SA): 672

Saves (SV): 603

Save Percentage (SV%): .897

Shutouts (SO): 0

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 51 seconds

New York Rangers' projected lineups

Forwards

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Jimmy Vesey

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

Will Cuylle - Jonny Brodzinski - Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom - Barclay Goodrow - Matthew Rempe

Defencemen

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson - Braden Schneider

Goalie

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

New York Rangers starting goalie

Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the Rangers.

Games Played (GP): 35

Games Started (GS): 35

Wins: 22

Losses (L): 12

Overtime Losses (OTL): 1

Goals Against (GA): 98

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.85

Shots Against (SA): 990

Saves (SV): 892

Save Percentage (SV%): .901

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 2 seconds