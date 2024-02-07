Dallas Stars vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 7th February, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Dallas Stars at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST.

In a recent matchup on Monday, Toronto suffered a 3-2 home defeat against the New York Islanders. On the other hand, Dallas secured a 2-1 victory on the road against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

The upcoming game holds significance for both teams as they seek to rebound or maintain their winning momentum. Hockey enthusiasts can catch the action on ESPN+ and BSSW.

Dallas Stars projected lineups

Dallas Stars roster

Forwards

Jason Robertson- Roope Hintz- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment- Matt Duchene- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn- Sam Steel- Joe Pavelski

Craig Smith- Radek Faksa- Evgenii Dadonov

Defensemen

Thomas Harley- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell- Jani Hakanpaa

Ryan Suter- Nils Lundkvist

Goalies

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Dallas Stars Starting goalie

Scott Wedgewood is expected to start for the Stars

Games Played: 22

Games Started: 21

WINS: 13

Losses: 4

Overtime Losses: 4

Goals Against: 64

Goals Against per Game: 2.98

Shots Against: 634

Saves: 570

Save Percentage: .899

Shutouts: 0

Time on Ice per Game: 58:31

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups

Toronto Maple Leafs roster

Forwards

Matthew Knies- Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi- John Tavares- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson- Max Domi- Noah Gregor

Bobby McMann- Pontus Holmberg- Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Morgan Rielly- T.J. Brodie

Simon Benoit- Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano- Timothy Liljegren

Goalies

Ilya Samsonov

Martin Jones

Toronto Maple Leafs Starting goalie

Ilya Samsonov is expected to start for the Leafs

Games Played: 20

Games Started: 20

Wins: 8

Losses: 4

Overtime Losses: 6

Goals Against: 61

Goals Against per Game: 3.35

Shots Against: 504

Saves: 443

Save Percentage: .879

Shutouts: 2

Time on Ice per Game: 54:39

Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs, Head-to-Head

In the 21 games played between the two team thus far, the Stars and Maple Leafs have displayed varying performance levels. The Maple Leafs dominated with 17 wins, while the Stars secured four victories. The Maple Leafs boast a higher average of 3.7 goals per game compared to the Stars' 2.4.