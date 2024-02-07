Dallas Stars vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 7th February, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Dallas Stars at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST.
In a recent matchup on Monday, Toronto suffered a 3-2 home defeat against the New York Islanders. On the other hand, Dallas secured a 2-1 victory on the road against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.
The upcoming game holds significance for both teams as they seek to rebound or maintain their winning momentum. Hockey enthusiasts can catch the action on ESPN+ and BSSW.
Dallas Stars projected lineups
Forwards
- Jason Robertson- Roope Hintz- Wyatt Johnston
- Mason Marchment- Matt Duchene- Tyler Seguin
- Jamie Benn- Sam Steel- Joe Pavelski
- Craig Smith- Radek Faksa- Evgenii Dadonov
Defensemen
- Thomas Harley- Miro Heiskanen
- Esa Lindell- Jani Hakanpaa
- Ryan Suter- Nils Lundkvist
Goalies
- Scott Wedgewood
- Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars Starting goalie
Scott Wedgewood is expected to start for the Stars.
- Games Played: 22
- Games Started: 21
- WINS: 13
- Losses: 4
- Overtime Losses: 4
- Goals Against: 64
- Goals Against per Game: 2.98
- Shots Against: 634
- Saves: 570
- Save Percentage: .899
- Shutouts: 0
- Time on Ice per Game: 58:31
Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups
Forwards
- Matthew Knies- Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner
- Tyler Bertuzzi- John Tavares- William Nylander
- Nicholas Robertson- Max Domi- Noah Gregor
- Bobby McMann- Pontus Holmberg- Ryan Reaves
Defensemen
- Morgan Rielly- T.J. Brodie
- Simon Benoit- Jake McCabe
- Mark Giordano- Timothy Liljegren
Goalies
- Ilya Samsonov
- Martin Jones
Toronto Maple Leafs Starting goalie
Ilya Samsonov is expected to start for the Leafs
- Games Played: 20
- Games Started: 20
- Wins: 8
- Losses: 4
- Overtime Losses: 6
- Goals Against: 61
- Goals Against per Game: 3.35
- Shots Against: 504
- Saves: 443
- Save Percentage: .879
- Shutouts: 2
- Time on Ice per Game: 54:39
Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs, Head-to-Head
In the 21 games played between the two team thus far, the Stars and Maple Leafs have displayed varying performance levels. The Maple Leafs dominated with 17 wins, while the Stars secured four victories. The Maple Leafs boast a higher average of 3.7 goals per game compared to the Stars' 2.4.