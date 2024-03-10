"Damn, am I a Canes fan now?": NHL fans react to Carolina Hurricanes' newest addition, the beer stick

The Carolina Hurricanes have taken their fan experience to a whole new level with the introduction of the beer stick. This unique souvenir has captured the attention of NHL fans across the league, sparking a range of reactions on X.

On Thursday, the Raleigh-based hockey team unveiled the beer stick, and the online hockey community couldn't help but express their thoughts on the innovative addition.

A video post shared on the r/hockey subreddit showcased the beer stick in action, prompting a diverse range of responses from NHL enthusiasts.

One fan's humorous remark stood out, as he exclaimed,

"Damn, am I a Canes fan now?"

Another fan shared a delightful anecdote:

"My buddy bought me two without even asking me if I wanted one because he knew I would. LOL."

One fan exclaimed:

"What a bunch of jerks."

The beer stick's popularity extends beyond Carolina Hurricanes devotees, with fans from other NHL teams expressing their interest. One fan shared their plan to acquire the beer stick:

"I'm planning on grabbing one tomorrow. I had Wilds fan and Bruins fan friends message me a bunch last week asking if I had bought one yet lol."

Carolina Hurricanes' recent 4-2 victory over the Devils

The Carolina Hurricanes welcomed newly acquired Evgeny Kuznetsov to their lineup as they faced the New Jersey Devils, ultimately securing a 4-2 victory. Jesperi Kotkaniemi's early third-period goal broke the tie, showcasing Carolina's priority toward tight defense.

Martin Necas contributed a power-play goal, while Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen sealed the win with empty-net goals. Teravainen's two assists extended his point streak to six games. Kuznetsov, playing his first game since January, praised his new team's young talent and competitiveness.

“A lot of young guys. Lot of young guys, which is exciting and I feel like they all compete hard and they have skill. My job is just fill in and do whatever is best for the team,” Kuznetsov said

For the Devils, Nico Hischier and Timo Meier scored, but goaltending issues persisted, with a crucial mistake from Nico Daws allowing Kotkaniemi's go-ahead goal.

Despite a second-period challenge from Carolina, negating a potential power-play goal, it maintained its lead. Jack Hughes assisted on Hischier's goal, while both Hughes brothers hit the goalposts for New Jersey.

Next, the Carolina Hurricanes will be playing a home game against the Calgary Flames. They currently hold a record of 38-19-6 and are placed second in the Metropolitan Division.