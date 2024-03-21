Dan Vladar injury update: NHL insider provides devastating update on Flames goaltender

Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar is facing a tough road ahead as he's set to undergo season-ending hip surgery, as confirmed by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman in a recent tweet. The Flames and their fans were hit hard by the news, as Vladar being out is a big loss for the team on the ice.

Friedman's tweet stated:

"The Calgary Flames announce Dan Vladar is done for the season, needing hip surgery. He is expected to be ready for the start of next season. Jacob Markstrom will rejoin the roster in tandem with Dustin Wolf."

The Flames organization also released an official statement, revealing that Vladar will undergo hip surgery next week, effectively ending his season. They're doing the surgery to give Vladar enough time to fully recover and get back in top shape for next season.

In light of Dan Vladar's injury, the Flames are making adjustments to their goaltending lineup. Jacob Markstrom, who has been sidelined with a lower-body injury, has been cleared for full participation in practice and games. He will rejoin the roster alongside Dustin Wolf, who will remain with the team on an emergency recall basis.

Vladar's out for the rest of the season after a rough patch in his last couple of games. He had a tough time, letting in 13 goals on 75 shots in losses to Colorado and Carolina. Despite finishing the season with an 8-9-2 record, Vladar's future with the Flames remains uncertain, especially with Markstrom's return and Wolf's readiness to play at the NHL level.

The Flames will now look to Markstrom and Wolf to fill the void left by Dan Vladar's injury, hoping for a strong finish to the season and a successful return for Vladar next year.

Dan Vladar's counterpart Dustin Wolf failed to secure a win

The Flames put up a good fight but ended up losing 5-2 to the Washington Capitals. Alex Ovechkin's two goals were the game-changer, especially with his 20th of the season, showing why he's a legend in the NHL.

Calgary, sitting at 33-30-5 and fifth in the Pacific Division, struggled with their power play and penalty kill against Washington. Weegar and Rooney managed to get some goals in, but it wasn't enough against the Capitals' strong offense.

Coach Ryan Huska told reporters:

"I don't think we did a good enough job special team-wise. For me, that was the difference in the game."

The Flames may have taken a hit, but they're fired up to come back stronger.