"Dangerous, unnecessary, dirty": NHL fans blast Mark Stone for diving into Miro Heiskanen's knee resulting in brutal injury

Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen was injured in Tuesday 's game against the Vegas Golden Knights. He collided with Mark Stone after Stone was tripped by Stars forward Roope Hintz. As Stone lost his balance, he took out Heiskanen's leg.

Heiskanen grabbed his left knee in pain and had to leave the ice with help from his teammates. The play was called a two-minute minor for tripping on Hintz.

After the injury, fans reacted strongly on Twitter. B/R Open Ice shared a video of Heiskanen heading to the locker room with the caption,

"Miro Heiskanen heads to the locker room after being tripped by Mark Stone"

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) criticized Stone for the play.

"Dangerous. Unnecessary. Dirty. Mark Stone. Wouldn't be surprised if this forms the basis for his LTIR stint after the 4N," a fan said referencing Stone getting placed on LTIR last season.

"Tripped?! Tripped?! He dove at his knees. That is effing ridiculous. Mark stone is such a piece of sh*t. Unbelievable," another fan commented.

"Seriously I hate stone so much," one user commented.

"A lot to unpack. What I see: 1) Stone was "tripped", but doesn't look like enough to make him fall like this 2) Looks like, while off balance he dives to poke at the puck and the result is a collusion with Miro's leg Super shi**y if Miro is out long," a fan looked at the situation more closely.

"Stone is a A SC*M F**K," a fan said.

"disgusting, dangerous, unneeded play," a fan tweeted.

Mark Stone failed to score for Knights in overtime loss

The Vegas Golden Knights lost 4-3 in overtime to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, who entered the game with 5 points in the last two games, was held without a point and recorded one shot on goal in nearly 20 minutes of ice time.

Jack Eichel gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 1:54 of the first period. He tapped in a pass from Ivan Barbashev. Barbashev had a goal overturned earlier due to an offside review.

Mavrik Bourque tied it 1-1 at 3:41, scoring from the low slot off a Matt Duchene pass. Tomas Hertl put Vegas ahead 2-1 at 6:35, banking a shot off Jake Oettinger’s skate.

Pavel Dorofeyev made it 3-1 on a 5-on-3 power play at 3:57 of the second period. Wyatt Johnston cut it to 3-2 with a short-handed goal at 5:04. He tied it 3-3 at 11:54 of the third. Johnston won it 20 seconds into overtime, finishing a Roope Hintz pass. Vegas has now lost six of its last eight games.

