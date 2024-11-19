Darnell Nurse and Connor McDavid's wives Mikayla & Lauren attend country singer Zach Bryan's concert at Rogers Place

As the Edmonton Oilers were off to Montreal to face the Canadiens, their home arena Rogers Place was turned into a conert venue for country singer Zach Bryan. Oilers duo Darnell Nurse and Connor McDavid's wives Mikayla Nurse and Lauren Kyle were in attendance for the singer's performance at the home of the Oilers.

The Oilers players' wives posted snaps from the concert on their Instagram accounts. Mikayla was more up close to the stage.

Lauren, meanwhile, also posted a snap of herself with one of her close friends, Celeste Desjardins, fiancee to Leon Draisaitl. The pair are often spotted together hanging out and are considered closer than their husbands who are teammates at the Oilers. Kyle rocked a denim jacket on a maroon top and jeans in a classic concert-going look.

Mikayla Nurse and Lauren Kyle's Instagram Stories featuring the concert (Souce: Instagram @mikayla.nurse, @laurenkyle1)

Zach Bryan headlined two back to back days at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada as part of his Tour. After Edmonton, his show is going to move to Montreal for a sellout crowd at Rogers Center.

Lauren helping out Celeste Desjardins for her wedding with Leon Drasaitl

The previous week, Lauren and Celeste spent a few days in Los Angeles when the former helped her friend with the wedding preparations. In the offseason, the two took a trip to French Riveira to look at possible wedding venues. This time, the former helped pick out dresses for the bride-to-be.

Lauren Kyle and Celeste Desjardins' Instagram stories from their time in Los Angeles (Source: Instagram @laurenkyle1)

Earlier in the year, Celeste was the one doing all the helping when Lauren got married to her long-term partner, McDavid. Returning the favor, Kyle had posted one of the snaps with bridalwear at LOHO Bridal Bouqiue in Los Angeles with the caption, 'Now it's your turn.' Another snap included the pair of friends clicking a mirror selfie.

The two would hope that their husbands' team finds some form as November draws to a close. After three consecutive wins, the Oilers lost 4-3 to the Maple Leafs in OT on Sunday before a 3-0 hammering at the hands of the Canadiens on Monday.

