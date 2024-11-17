Darnell Nurse injury: Why did Oilers D-man exit game vs Maple Leafs?

Saturday's game between the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs, Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse was forced to exit the game after sustaining an upper body injury.

The incident occurred in the second period as Nurse was skating behind his own net. Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves delivered a high, illegal check that caught Nurse in the head area.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Nurse struggled to get back on his feet after the hit and blood was visible on the ice. Reaves was given a game penalty for the hit on Nurse.

The Oilers later announced that Nurse would not return to the game due to his upper body injury.

Expand Tweet

At the time of Nurse's exit, Edmonton held a 2-1 lead over Toronto, thanks to goals from Adam Henrique and Connor McDavid. Bobby McMann scored the lone goal for the Maple Leafs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback