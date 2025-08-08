  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Edmonton Oilеrs
  • Darnell Nurse's wife, Mikayla, reminisces "most amazing weekend" in France celebrating Leon Draisaitl's wedding

Darnell Nurse's wife, Mikayla, reminisces "most amazing weekend" in France celebrating Leon Draisaitl's wedding

By ARJUN B
Modified Aug 08, 2025 11:00 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Darnell Nurse's wife Mikayla reminisces "most amazing weekend" in France - Source: Imagn

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse's wife, Mikayla reminisced about an unforgettable weekend in France, where she and Darnell attended Leon Draisaitl’s wedding celebration.

Ad

Draisaitl tied the knot with his longtime partner, Celeste, in a beautiful ceremony last week, surrounded by friends, family and several of his Oilers teammates, both past and present.

Mikayla shared a series of photos from the celebration on Instagram, writing:

"The most amazing weekend celebrating the best people honoured to have stood beside you through it all"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Celeste, the new bride, replied to Mikayla's post:

"Best friends in the world. Love you so much!"

Mikayla's post featured several photos, including a couple shot of her and Darnell Nurse, the dining scene with the bride and groom, and a family photo with their two sons.

There were also group shots with other wives and girlfriends. Also with Connor McDavid's wife Lauren, as well as a photo of Mikayla posing with the radiant bride, Celeste.

Ad

The guest list was packed with familiar NHL faces as current and former Oilers players showed up to celebrate Draisaitl’s big day. Including Connor McDavid, Ryan McLeod, Viktor Arvidsson and Connor Brown, among others.

Mikayla Nurse's heartfelt birthday message to husband, Darnell Nurse

As Darnell Nurse celebrated his 30th birthday in February, his wife, Mikayla, wrote a touching tribute on Instagram.

Ad

Mikayla shared a collection of cherished memories, from their high school days to their engagement and wedding, captioning the post:

"Holy I blinked and 13 years of birthdays celebrated have come and gone! Happy 30th to my favourite person on the planet. You make the world a better place. I’m so lucky to spend everyday with you by my side as my other half.”
Ad
Ad

Ahe also highlighted Darnell's infectious smile, unparalleled dance moves and remarkable DJ skills.

Mikayla expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to grow up alongside Darnell. She praised him as a positive influence, not only in her life but also in the lives of their children, who are "so lucky to have and learn from" him.

“I could say so much more but that’s enough for instagram. I love you," she added.

Darnell and Mikayla first met in 2011 while attending St. Mary's College in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. They got engaged in October 2020 and tied the knot two years later.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications