Darnell Nurse's wife, Mikayla, reminisces "most amazing weekend" in France celebrating Leon Draisaitl's wedding

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse's wife, Mikayla reminisced about an unforgettable weekend in France, where she and Darnell attended Leon Draisaitl’s wedding celebration.Draisaitl tied the knot with his longtime partner, Celeste, in a beautiful ceremony last week, surrounded by friends, family and several of his Oilers teammates, both past and present.Mikayla shared a series of photos from the celebration on Instagram, writing:&quot;The most amazing weekend celebrating the best people honoured to have stood beside you through it all&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCeleste, the new bride, replied to Mikayla's post:&quot;Best friends in the world. Love you so much!&quot;Mikayla's post featured several photos, including a couple shot of her and Darnell Nurse, the dining scene with the bride and groom, and a family photo with their two sons.There were also group shots with other wives and girlfriends. Also with Connor McDavid's wife Lauren, as well as a photo of Mikayla posing with the radiant bride, Celeste.The guest list was packed with familiar NHL faces as current and former Oilers players showed up to celebrate Draisaitl’s big day. Including Connor McDavid, Ryan McLeod, Viktor Arvidsson and Connor Brown, among others.Mikayla Nurse's heartfelt birthday message to husband, Darnell NurseAs Darnell Nurse celebrated his 30th birthday in February, his wife, Mikayla, wrote a touching tribute on Instagram. Mikayla shared a collection of cherished memories, from their high school days to their engagement and wedding, captioning the post:&quot;Holy I blinked and 13 years of birthdays celebrated have come and gone! Happy 30th to my favourite person on the planet. You make the world a better place. I’m so lucky to spend everyday with you by my side as my other half.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAhe also highlighted Darnell's infectious smile, unparalleled dance moves and remarkable DJ skills.Mikayla expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to grow up alongside Darnell. She praised him as a positive influence, not only in her life but also in the lives of their children, who are &quot;so lucky to have and learn from&quot; him.“I could say so much more but that’s enough for instagram. I love you,&quot; she added.Darnell and Mikayla first met in 2011 while attending St. Mary's College in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. They got engaged in October 2020 and tied the knot two years later.