Darren Dreger sings praises of $65,408,000 star for his performance in Canada's OT win over USA in 4 Nations final

NHL insider Darren Dreger praised Mitch Marner for his role in Canada’s 3-2 overtime win against the USA in the 4 Nations final on Thursday. Speaking on "1st Up," Dreger said that Marner was key to Canada reaching the championship game. He reminded fans of Marner’s overtime goal against Sweden and his assist on Connor McDavid’s game-winner in the championship game.

Dreger admitted that Marner had a quiet tournament but added that he stepped up in big moments.

"Well, if you start with Marner, I'll just remind you know, those in leaf nation who just continue to want to pounce on this guy, without Mitch Marner Canada isn't in the championship final, right?" Dreger said on Friday. "I mean, we forget the overtime winner that he scored against Sweden and how impactful that goal was. But in fairness, he had a quiet tournament.

"Mitch is one of those players that needs the puck to feel like he's contributing... when he had the puck, especially last night, and early last night, he was making some nice plays. He truly was a difference maker."

Dreger dismissed criticism that Marner, who is signed to a six-year $65,408,000 contract (per Spotrac), avoids tough areas in important games. He pointed out that making the pass to McDavid in OT was not as easy as it looked.

"It may seem easy to have the possible idea in overtime, along the boards and then just find Connor McDavid up the middle from the slot there," Dreger said. "That may seem easy in the moment. It's not easy. So many things could go wrong there. But then, typical of the capabilities of Marner. He puts it on the tape, and McDavid isn't missing from there... But I thought Marner was really, really good last night."

Marner finished the tournament with three points in four games. He had two assists and a +2 rating in the final. His best round-robin game was against Sweden, where he scored the game-winning goal.

After Canada's OT win, Mitch Marner's focus will be on the Leafs' Stanley Cup hopes

Mitch Marner is in his ninth season with the Maple Leafs and is in the final year of his contract. He has 71 points in 54 games, ranking third in the league in assists. He also stepped up when Auston Matthews missed time, helping Toronto (33-20-2) stay competitive.

Marner remains a key playmaker despite lower goal totals. The Leafs have won only a single playoff series since 2004, in the 2022-23 NHL season. Marner and the Leafs will aim to go deep in the playoffs this year and lift the Stanley Cup.

