Darren Pang floats bombshell Maple Leafs trade pitch involving $92,000,000 star forward

NHL analyst Darren Pang has suggested that the Toronto Maple Leafs explore trading William Nylander this offseason to revamp their lineup.

He believes that Nylander's style of play may not align with the coaching approach of Craig Berube, who prioritizes a strong two-way game.

While acknowledging Nylander's speed and playmaking ability, Pang pointed out that Mitch Marner, who often faces criticism, plays a more complete two-way game.

(0:25 onwards)

"For me, the way that Chief coaches, and I'm not speaking for Chief, but a big move would be Willie Nylander, to be honest with you," Pang said. "I think there's a style of play that's not working. And I think the guys that get the heat all the time—it's Marner. He gets the heat. Well, I think he plays a pretty determined two-way game. I don't see the same thing from Willie.

With potential departures of key players like Marner and John Tavares, and the risk of teams targeting young players like Matthew Knies, Pang warned that relying solely on Nylander and Auston Matthews could leave the team vulnerable.

"I see a guy that can skate real well. I see a guy that can make a play, gets open, gets opportunities, like the breakaway he had in a key moment of the game. You want to blow things up? Make a move that you can get one player out and get two players back. All the managers have done that over time. Lacking some depth in that top nine, you might not have John Tavares. You won't have Mitch Marner, from the sounds of it," he added.

Pang recommended Leafs GM Brad Treliving explore a blockbuster trade, similar to past moves by the St. Louis Blues, who acquired Ryan O'Reilly and Brayden Schenn in impactful deals.

Trading William Nylander for multiple players could address Toronto's lack of depth, allowing Berube to build a team tailored to his playing style. Nylander is currently signed to an eight-year, $92 million deal.

Maple Leafs HC praises William Nylander

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube lauded William Nylander for his positive attributes. He expressed his enjoyment in working with the forward as part of the team's effort to elevate performance.

“He is a good teammate and a good guy,” Berube said on Nasty Knuckles. “He wants to win. Like all of us, there are always things to improve on and things we are going to demand from him more, just like the other guys. I enjoyed working with him.

The 29-year-old Swede racked up 15 points through six goals and nine assists in 13 playoff games. During the regular season, Nylander accumulated 84 points through 45 goals and 39 assists.

