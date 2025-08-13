"Dating Celebrini?" "She thinks she's Tate McRae": NHL fans react at Billie Eilish reps San Jose Sharks merch in latest social media post

  • home icon
By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 13, 2025 20:23 GMT
Billie Eilish wore a San Jose Sharks hat in one photo (Image Credit: IG @billieeilish)
Billie Eilish wore a backwards San Jose Sharks hat in a new Instagram post. She had her usual baggy clothing style on, and completed the look with the hat. Eilish last performed at SAP Center in December, and her post came during the offseason, drawing attention to San Jose.

The team shared the post on X on Tuesday.

“We’re currently Happier Than Ever ☺️,” the Sharks tweeted.
The team is already getting more attention after drafting Macklin Celebrini. They also have young forward Will Smith, who has impressed fans.

Some fans reacted to Eilish’s photo with jokes.

“Dating Celebrini????” one fan wrote.
“She thinks she’s Tate McRae 😆,” another fan wrote.
"Pretty sure that’s a random 13 year old boy from California," a fan said.

Here are more fan reactions.

"Who cares ? She’s trash and probably can’t name one player on the team," a fan commented.
"i knew i had a reason to not like Billie Eilish more than just Bad Guy," another fan said.
"if that doesn't sum up the last half decade of the san jose sharks, i don't know what does," one fan wrote.

Macklin Celebrini's comments on San Jose Sharks' future

Macklin Celebrini wants to play in important games for the San Jose Sharks. He talked about the team in May, when he was playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. He skated with Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon.

The center had 63 points in his first NHL season, and was a finalist for the Calder Trophy as top rookie. Celebrini said the Sharks have a strong young core and he looks forward to taking the next step in the rebuild.

"I think that's the next step in our organization's process is going into next season, we have to start taking that step," Celebrini said, via NHL.com. "It's been a tough three years here. We've started coming out of the hole here a little bit with some really good young talent.
"Now the next step is putting in a winning foundation and winning habits, and getting into those meaningful games."

San Jose finished last in the NHL for the second consecutive campaign, and it has missed the playoffs for six straight seasons.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
