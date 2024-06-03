Dave Portnoy emotional as Edmonton Oilers punch Stanley Cup Finals ticket after Game 6 win

Dave Portnoy, founder and owner of Barstool Sports, shared an emotional video on X (formerly Twitter) after the Edmonton Oilers secured their spot in the Stanley Cup Finals.

"I told you this team would do it. I told you this team would do it," Portnoy said on video. "I never doubted this team. We dominated that game start to finish. We're not done. We're not done. We're not done. The cup doesn't belong in South Florida. It belongs in Edmonton. It belongs in Edmonton."

His excitement was visible as he celebrated the Oilers' achievement of becoming the Western Conference Champions.

The Oilers secured their place in the Finals by defeating the Dallas Stars in six games. The series concluded with a 2-1 victory in Game 6.

Edmonton's top players, Stuart Skinner and Connor McDavid, played an important role in this win. Skinner's near-perfect performance saw him fend off a barrage of shots in the final period, while McDavid's power-play goal early in the game set the tone.

The first period ended with the Oilers leading 2-0 despite having only three shots on goal, compared to the Stars' 12. By the end of the game, Edmonton challenged Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger with just 10 shots, setting an NHL record for the fewest shots on goal in a series-clinching game.

Additionally, Edmonton Oilers' journey to Finals was historic in another way: they accumulated only five points in their first 12 games of regular season, the fewest points ever for a team advancing to the Stanley Cup Final.

Edmonton Oilers' coach Kris Knoblauch on reaching the Stanley Cup Final

Connor McDavid scored a goal and had an assist, helping the Edmonton Oilers advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006.

"We’ve closed out big games ... We got it done and that’s all that really matters," McDavid (via NHL.COM)

Kris Knoblauch, who replaced Jay Woodcroft as Edmonton's coach in November, said:

"I don't have any words. This is remarkable. Amazing ... I was, at the time, hoping to get my American League team into the playoffs, and we’ll see what happens from there.

"For me, to be going to the Stanley Cup Final with this organization? Awesome. It is awesome. But everyone said it. We want four more. But right now, this is pretty awesom."

McDavid's goal came from a standout individual effort, which Leon Draisaitl acknowledged.

"There’s one player in the world that can make plays like that," Draisaitl said.

Hyman's power-play goal added to the lead. Dallas' Mason Marchment scored in the third period, but the Edmonton Oilers held on despite being outshot 14-2 in the final period.