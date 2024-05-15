Following the controversy͏ surrounding Charlie McAvoy's goal in the B͏oston Bruins' 2-1 win in Game 5 against the Florida Panthers, David Pastrnak provided insight into McAvoy's reaction.

Charl͏ie McAvoy contributed a goal and ͏an assist͏ to the Brui͏ns' tally. However, McAvoy'͏s goal was shrouded in controve͏rs͏y. Bruins forward Danton Heine͏n's s͏tick made contact with Panthers goali͏e Sergei Bobrovsky's rig͏ht foot inside the crease.

Bobrov͏sky visibly stu͏mbled as a result of the contact and then attempted to challenge McAvoy's shot. Many observers ͏believed this incident constituted clear-cut goalie interference.

Amidst the controversy surrounding Charlie McAvoy's goal and the subsequent debate over potential goalie interference, Pastrnak offered insight into McAvoy's state of mind as the goal was reviewed.

Pastrnak said:

"Oh, he was freaking out.”

Besides Pastrnak, McAvoy himself expressed his thoughts on the play, acknowledging the uncertainty that comes with such situations.

He recalled:

"Like this one has to go our way. I thought on the play when I collected the puck, I got my head up and he seemed square to me that, that he was able to, you know, square up and it was just one on one."

Despite the controversy, McAvoy maintained his belief in the fairness of the play, emphasizing that it appeared to be a one-on-one situation without interference.

McAvoy added:

"And he didn't look like he was interfered with, I just kept thinking it was a fair, it was one on one and, and he had a chance and, happy that that one went our way."

McAvoy's relief was palpable in his words as he acknowledged the importance of the goal for the team's momentum. He expressed gratitude for the favorable outcome amidst the unpredictability of such situations:

"You never know with these things, and we needed that one.”

With Florida leading the best-of-seven series 3-2, Game 6 is scheduled to take place in Boston on Friday.

Bruins coach and goalie give their thoughts on the win alongside McAvoy and David Pastrnak

Following the win against the Panthers, Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman emphasized his commitment to maintaining peak performance throughout the entire game:

"I want to stay sharp the whole game, from the drop of the puck to the last whistle," Swayman said via NHL.com, “I love energy, I can feel energy. The only thing that matters to me is the guys in the black and gold."

McAvoy rallied his team as they head home for Game 6:

"We are going home, and this series is wide open. Let’s go home and win a hockey game."

Meanwhile, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery praised his team's performance, particularly in their decision-making and offensive zone dominance in the first period:

“I thought we made really good decisions with the puck in the first period, which led to the most O-zone time in a period, which led to quality scoring chances," Montgomery said. “Tonight was our best game of the series."

The Bruins will look to stay alive in the playoffs and force a Game 7 on Friday.