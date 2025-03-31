David Pastrnak makes his thoughts clear on Alex Ovechkin's chase of Wayne Gretzky's goal record ahead of Capitals matchup

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is within touching distance of history. He is four goals shy from tying Wayne Gretzky's record 894-goal tally and five away from being the new NHL top scorer.

The entire NHL has noticed that as Ovechkin inches closer to Gretzky's record, and Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak is now speaking out about how he feels about the soon-to-be-broken record.

"We all know how hard it is to score in this league, and you know he's been doing it for over two decades," Pastrnak said. "And, uh, like you said, the way he found a way, uh, you know, every year he scores different goals. And, you know, you obviously see way less one-time goals from him and guys taking him away, and he still finds a way.

"So it's impressive, and, uh, you know, it's motivational to see him keep scoring all those goals. So, uh, yeah, it's, you know, it's definitely a special goal scorer, and, uh, you know, he's going to break it soon."

The Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins game will be played at the TD Garden on Tuesday. The puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST.

Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco praised Alex Ovechkin's durability

Following Monday's practice, Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco praised Alex Ovechkin's durability and consistency throughout his career.

"I think that's the one thing that jumps out to me is his consistency and the ability to still be able to produce after all these years, knowing that you put a game plan in place to try to stop that," Sacco said. "So, it says a lot, obviously, about the individual."

"It's an incredible milestone that he's trying to get to here. But [what's impressive is] the ability just to adapt over all these years because you're always looking at the players on the other team, what you can do to prevent them from scoring, especially the top guys. And the great ones still find a way to get it done."

Since his debut as a rookie in 2005-06, Ovechkin has been a consistent goalscoring machine. His production in front of the goal has led the Washington Capitals star to be on the cusp of doing the unthinkable - becoming the top goal scorer in NHL history.

