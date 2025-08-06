Brad Marchand lifting the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers last season was a proud moment in his career. However, for those who spent years alongside him in Boston, it felt surreal. Among them was David Pastrnak, who shared not only the ice with Marchand, but also a strong bond built over nearly a decade as teammates and close friends.

Ad

The trade that sent Marchand to Florida happened quietly in March. He spent 16 seasons with the Bruins, including two as captain. Boston received a conditional draft pick in return and kept 50% of his salary.

For Pastrnak, who became the face of the rebuilding Bruins, the change was emotional. He talked about Marchand’s Stanley Cup win, saying that he congratulated him.

“Of course, I wrote him congratulations on the cup," Pastrnak said on Tuesday, via hokej.cz. "We played a big part of our careers together, and our wives are also great friends. The bond is there, so of course it was difficult to see him leave.”

Ad

Trending

However, watching Marchand win in a Panthers jersey wasn’t easy.

“I’m not happy about the Stanley Cup for Florida, but I am happy for Marchand,” Pastrnak said.

He also admitted to giving Marchand some warning after the trade and contract news.

"Then when he signed a big contract, I kind of let him know that I would make the first game against us a little difficult for him," Pastrnak said. "I am looking forward to it. We always had tough battles together, even in practise.”

Ad

From Florida’s perspective, the trade was a win. Although Marchand arrived while managing an injury, Panthers general manager Bill Zito had no doubt about his value.

“His record speaks for itself,” Zito said in March, via NHL.com.

Meanwhile, Boston finds itself in a period of change. After missing the playoffs, the team is in transition, and Pastrnak, now 29, carries more weight than ever.

Elliotte Friedman reflects on Brad Marchand trade delay and its impact on Panthers players

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman discussed the Brad Marchand trade on his "32 Thoughts" podcast on Monday. Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues said he learned a lesson from the experience.

Ad

“The next time you do a trade, you don’t wait an hour to post what the return was,” Rodrigues said.

Friedman mentioned that the delay in sharing who went to Boston caused confusion among Florida Panthers players. Their group chat was full of guesses, and Matthew Tkachuk joked about which players might be involved.

Marchand became a key piece of Florida’s playoff run with 10 goals and 10 assists in 19 games, including multiple game-winners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama