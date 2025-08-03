David Pastrnak pens heartfelt message for wife Rebecca on couple's first wedding anniversary - "One year married to this beautiful rocket"

This weekend, Bruins alternate captain David Pastrnak and his wife Rebecca Rohlsson celebrated their first wedding anniversary. On Sunday, he shared a series of stories on his Instagram featuring throwback moments from their wedding day.In the first story, Rebecca was seen standing by a softly lit window dressed in her elegant bridal gown with a long veil. She held a bouquet of white flowers and looked off to the side.In the caption, Pastrnak penned a heartfelt message for Rebecca. He wrote:&quot;One year married to this beautiful rocket 🚀🥹 couldn’t ask for better wife and mama can’t wait for many many more years by your side 💞 cheers to us.&quot;The second story featured a romantic kiss between the couple at the church entrance on their wedding day. The doorway was beautifully decorated with floral arrangements in purple, blue, white and pink tones. Rebecca wore her floral lace gown, and David was in a cream suit, holding her as they kissed under the arch.via Instagram/@davidpastrnakThe third and final story was a black-and-white photo from the wedding reception, showing the couple dancing. Rebecca had changed into a short feathered dress paired with high heels while David wore a patterned black shirt and light-colored sneakers.David Pastrnak’s wife Rebecca shared a highlight reel from their wedding dayLater on the day, Rebecca posted a highlight video featuring special moments from their wedding. In the caption, she thanked the organizers and wished David Pastrnak on the occasion.“Happy anniversary to us my love!! Throwing it back to best party with the best people. Here’s to us and many more years walking side by side,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDavid Pastrnak and Rebecca Rohlsson began dating around mid-2018, with their relationship becoming public that July. The couple experienced a tragedy in 2021 when their first child Viggo Rohl Pastrnak was born on June 17 but passed away just six days later. David shared the heartbreaking news publicly and the two stepped back from the spotlight for a time.In June 2023, they welcomed their daughter Freya Ivy Pastrňák. Rebecca and David married in August 2024 on the Croatian island of Hvar. The ceremony took place at the historic Cathedral of St. Stephen in presence of family members and close friends including his Bruins teammates.