  • home icon
  • NHL
  • David Pastrnak
  • David Pastrnak pens heartfelt message for wife Rebecca on couple's first wedding anniversary - "One year married to this beautiful rocket"

David Pastrnak pens heartfelt message for wife Rebecca on couple's first wedding anniversary - "One year married to this beautiful rocket"

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 03, 2025 18:05 GMT
David Pastrnak pens heartfelt message for wife Rebecca on couple
David Pastrnak pens heartfelt message for wife Rebecca on couple's first wedding anniversary [via IG/@davidpastrnak]

This weekend, Bruins alternate captain David Pastrnak and his wife Rebecca Rohlsson celebrated their first wedding anniversary. On Sunday, he shared a series of stories on his Instagram featuring throwback moments from their wedding day.

Ad

In the first story, Rebecca was seen standing by a softly lit window dressed in her elegant bridal gown with a long veil. She held a bouquet of white flowers and looked off to the side.

In the caption, Pastrnak penned a heartfelt message for Rebecca. He wrote:

"One year married to this beautiful rocket 🚀🥹 couldn’t ask for better wife and mama can’t wait for many many more years by your side 💞 cheers to us."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The second story featured a romantic kiss between the couple at the church entrance on their wedding day. The doorway was beautifully decorated with floral arrangements in purple, blue, white and pink tones. Rebecca wore her floral lace gown, and David was in a cream suit, holding her as they kissed under the arch.

via Instagram/@davidpastrnak
via Instagram/@davidpastrnak

The third and final story was a black-and-white photo from the wedding reception, showing the couple dancing. Rebecca had changed into a short feathered dress paired with high heels while David wore a patterned black shirt and light-colored sneakers.

Ad

David Pastrnak’s wife Rebecca shared a highlight reel from their wedding day

Later on the day, Rebecca posted a highlight video featuring special moments from their wedding. In the caption, she thanked the organizers and wished David Pastrnak on the occasion.

“Happy anniversary to us my love!! Throwing it back to best party with the best people. Here’s to us and many more years walking side by side,” she wrote.
Ad
Ad

David Pastrnak and Rebecca Rohlsson began dating around mid-2018, with their relationship becoming public that July. The couple experienced a tragedy in 2021 when their first child Viggo Rohl Pastrnak was born on June 17 but passed away just six days later. David shared the heartbreaking news publicly and the two stepped back from the spotlight for a time.

In June 2023, they welcomed their daughter Freya Ivy Pastrňák. Rebecca and David married in August 2024 on the Croatian island of Hvar. The ceremony took place at the historic Cathedral of St. Stephen in presence of family members and close friends including his Bruins teammates.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications