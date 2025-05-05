Day after Avs' dismal playoff exit, Nathan MacKinnon reportedly joins Sidney Crosby on Team Canada's World Championship roster

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon will be joining fellow Cole Harbour, NS, native Sidney Crosby on Team Canada for the upcoming IIHF World Championships.

Crosby confirmed his participation after his team, the Pittsburgh Penguins, failed to make the playoffs this season. As for Nathan MacKinnon, he confirmed his participation after the Avalanche’s dismal elimination in Game 7 on Saturday night on Saturday night.

Crosby has already had a successful year leading Team Canada, as the Canadian squad took home the gold medal at this season’s 4 Nations Face-Off. It will be the first time since 2015 that Crosby will play at the IIHF World Championships.

Nathan MacKinnon, 4 Nations Face-Off MVP, will join a star-studded Team Canada that already includes Travis Konecny, Macklin Celebrini, and Brandon Montour.

The annual tourney takes place during the spring when most professional hockey leagues have concluded their playoff participation.

This year’s edition will be split between Sweden and Denmark with Stockholm, Sweden, and Herning, Denmark as the host cities. The tournament will kick off on May 9 with Austria and Finland getting the action started.

Team Canada will open its participation on May 10 against Slovakia as part of Group A action. The game is slated for 6:20 am EST.

Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon join an already solid Team Canada squad

Sidney Crosby will be looking for his second international title with Team Canada this year - Source: Imagn

Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon will be joining an already impressive Team Canada side.

The Canadian squad, led by Pittsburgh Penguins’ GM Kyle Dubas, will be coached by Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Dean Evason, and joined by assistants Ryan Huska of the Calgary Flames, Andrew Brunette of the Nashville Predators, and Blue Jackets assistant coach Steve McCarthy.

Other NHLers joining Team Canada for this year’s World Championships include Bo Horvat of the New York Islanders, Adam Fantalli of the Blue Jackets, Barrett Hayton of the Utah Hockey Club, Tyson Foerster of the Philadelphia Flyers, Ryan O’Reilly of the Predators, Travis Sanheim of the Flyers, Noah Dobson of the Islanders, and Brandon MacKenzie Weegar of the Flames.

The only netminder currently named to the Canadian squad is Dylan Garand of the New York Rangers. The team will likely name two more goaltenders to round out the roster before Canada is set to begin its participation.

Team Canada will be looking to claim its third World Championship in the last five years. Canada won gold in 2021 and then again in 2023. Finland defeated Canada in the 2022 final, with Czechia winning its first title since 2010, on home ice.

