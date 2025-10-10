Day after Michael McLeod joins KHL, insider provides Carter Hart's NHL return update before official signing date on Oct. 15

Reports broke out late on Wednesday night that Michael McLeod, one of the acquitted players in the Hockey Canada 2018 sex scandal, will be taking his services to the Kontinental Hockey League for the next three seasons. The former New Jersey Devils forward signed with the Avangard Omsk, a team he played for last season.

On Thursday, NHL insider Chris Johnston on TSN's Insider Trading, gave an update on goaltender Carter Hart and his negotiations with the Vegas Golden Knights, the team that he has rumored to be signing.

"Well, all indications that he will start his comeback to pro hockey in North America," Johnston said. (4:03) "And there's been this window for these reinstated players since October 1st to explore options, talk to NHL teams, arrange visa-type of issues in anticipation of next Wednesday when they are formally allowed to register contracts.

"And with Hart, the expectation remains that he is going to sign or at least arrive with the Vegas Golden Knights organization. That's where he'll likely begin, and those conversations have been ongoing. Again, that can't be finalized in an official way until next Wednesday."

McLeod, Hart, and the three others accused Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, and Alex Formenton have been suspended till December 1st. The players have been allowed to sign professional contracts with any NHL organizations on October 15, but as stated by Johsnton, the logistics can be handled before the calendar turns to Wednesday.

Alongside the Golden Knights, the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Utah Mammoth had also been initially linked to Hart. But it will be the Knights who are looking to deepen their goalie lineup by adding Hart as a backup to Adin Hill. The 27-year-old has played 227 NHL games and has a 96-93-29 record with a .906 save percentage.

Darren Dreger gives update on Alex Formenton and willingness to return to the NHL

Former Ottawa Senators forward Alex Formenton is currently attached to the HC Ambrì-Piotta of the Swiss National League. He played for them during the 2023-24 season, before he halted professional hockey when his trial began.

As per insider Darren Dreger, following up to Johnston's update, Formenton is looking to sign with an NHL team in the future, even though he hasn't found any takers yet.

"It's a different path for 26-year-old Alex Formenton. He's playing in Switzerland, but he'd like to return to the National Hockey League," Dreger said. (4:37) "There's nothing imminent there. We know that Ottawa Senators General Manager Steve Staios announced publicly that Formenton would not be coming back to Ottawa.

"But Staios has given Formenton's agent, Darren Ferris the permission to speak with other NHL clubs about the possibility of having his rights traded. So nothing imminent, as I said, but Formenton would like to also come back."

Formenton has already made 8 appearances this season for the Swiss team. He has scored 2 goals while carrying a -7 rating.

