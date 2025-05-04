Days after Bruins' season ends, Jeremy Swayman joins girlfriend Alessandra for Pilates session at historical Boston location

Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins saw their season end early after failing to secure a playoff berth this year. Meanwhile, Swayman has been spending quality time with his partner Alessandra Iacaboni.
On Saturday, Swayman joined his partner in a group Pilates session at the Bunker Hill Monument. This historic site in Charlestown, Boston, hosts regular outdoor Pilates classes led by Jennifer Phelan of JPPilates.
Alessandra shared a series of stories from the event on her Instagram stories. The first clip saw Alessandra hugging the instructor at the outdoor Pilates session, with Swayman nearby on a mat. The second story was a photo of Swayman and Iacaboni posing together in front of the Bunker Hill Monument.
“#1fan🥹❤️ @jswayman1”
Swayman reposted the story and added his own sweet message, writing:
“Congrats to the best❤️,” and tagged Alessandra in the post.
Iacaboni’s third story showed the group, including the couple, actively participating in the workout on the grass to “Feels Like I'm Falling” by Coldplay.
Jeremy Swayman opened up on playing more games this season
During the season-exit interview, Jeremy Swayman reflected on the end of the season with clear disappointment. He then explained that the feeling of falling short will serve as motivation for the squad moving forward and mentioned the importance of learning from it so it doesn’t happen again.
Swayman claimed that playing more games this year helped him learn a lot. He said:
“I was so happy with the way my body felt and my mind felt and again just being hungry, you know, every game expecting to play and and getting the nod and, you know, wanting to give my team a chance to win every single night.”
“And um you know, huge testament to the trainers here and the work that, you know, we've put in to allow my body to attain that physical load,” he added.
The Bruins goaltender made 58 appearances for Boston this season with a goals against average of 3.11 and a save percentage of .892.
When asked about outside “noise,” Swayman mentioned that he doesn’t let it affect him. He pointed out that his approach has been to remain focused on playing for his teammates and for the fans.
He also mentioned that he is incredibly grateful to represent Boston and wants to give back through success. Swayman said that he is excited to work hard this summer and come back stronger.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama