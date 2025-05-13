Days after calling Canada the 51st state, Panthers exec's social media post labeled 'unacceptable' by NHL gets him suspended

Douglas Cifu, the vice chairman and alternate governor of the Florida Panthers, is in major hot water now. Following his team's victory in the playoffs over the Toronto Maple Leafs, he responded to an account known for trolling sports team owners.

Ad

He called Canada the 51st state, a talking point President Donald Trump has used time and again as he claims he wants to annex the country to his immediate north.

The NHL, as a result of his online conduct, suspended the executive. Their statement read via The Toronto Sun:

“The NHL has concluded that Mr. Cifu’s X posts were unacceptable and inappropriate. As a result, Mr. Cifu has been suspended indefinitely from any involvement with the Club and the NHL. An in-person meeting will be scheduled with Mr. Cifu and the Commissioner at a date to be determined.”

Ad

Trending

The account associated with the vulgar tweets has a blue checkmark, but the new X protocol does not guarantee that verified users are who they claim to be. However, the account's bio reads, "Partner Cup Champion Florida Panthers and CEO of Virtu Financial (VIRT). Shill Team 6 Leader. All tweets are mine."

The posts have since been made private, but it appears the damage has been done. He is now indefinitely suspended from the team during the Stanley Cup Playoffs and will have another potential punishment laid down at a later date.

Ad

What did Florida Panthers exec say on social media?

Douglas Cifu's X account, or at least one that has gone to great lengths to impersonate him, posted several times following Game 4 of the team's series with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Florida Panthers exec was suspended (Imagn)

The Panthers' alternate owner engaged with @mrgrozz on X after the account asked whether using headshots to win an NHL series was worse than "starvation as a weapon to win a war."

Ad

Cifu responded:

“Eat s**t 51st state anti-semite loser. Israel now and forever. Until ever last Hamas rat is eliminated."

Cifu also allegedly said:

“Actually being a whiny dope anti-Semite is clearly worse. Loser.”

The posts didn't stay up long, but they got the attention of the NHL and forced a suspension during a crucial time for the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama