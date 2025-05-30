Days after Hurricanes' playoff elimination, $78,000,000 star forward vents frustration over team's latest offseason

As the dust settles on the Carolina Hurricanes’ gut-wrenching Eastern Conference Final elimination at the hands of the Florida Panthers, Canes star Sebastian Aho vented his frustration over how the club handled last offseason’s business.

The Hockey News’ Ryan Henkel quoted Aho as stating:

"Last offseason, to be quite honest, I was kind of disappointed how it went because I think we lost a couple of guys that I’d have liked to see us keep.”

Aho likely referred to Jake Guentzel who left via free agency to join the Tampa Bay Lightning this season and Brady Skjei who signed with the Nashville Predators.

The Canes’ top-line center, who will be entering the third year of an eight-year $78 million deal next season, added the following comments:

“Then I thought at the trade deadline, we tried to make a push and we do appreciate that the team wants us to get better, but I feel like maybe making the right choices in the offseason and picking up some pieces so maybe you don’t have to try to throw a Hail Mary at the deadline. You can maybe add some depth pieces, for example.”

Aho’s comments seem to point toward the entire Mikko Rantanen debacle that ultimately forced the Carolina Hurricanes to rush a trade with the Dallas Stars. The original deal cost the Canes Martin Necas, but the club ended up with Logan Stankoven.

As such, Aho seemed optimistic about the path forward, declaring:

“But yeah, it’s exciting and I do think we have really good pieces here, but also I think it’s going to be a big offseason for us."

With nearly $30 million to play with this upcoming offseason, the Carolina Hurricanes will have a chance to restock and reload as they make yet another run at a Stanley Cup Final berth next season.

Carolina Hurricanes will have major decision regarding Brent Burns

Brent Burns could return to Carolina next season at age 40 - Source: Imagn

The Carolina Hurricanes will face a major decision with 40-year-old blue liner Brent Burns.

The veteran defenseman will be a UFA on July 1. He’s coming off an eight-year deal with an AAV of $8 million. But the biggest question isn’t so much how much he’ll be asking for next season. It’s whether he’ll retire.

As a piece in The Hockey News from May 29 pointed out, Burns hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. As such, he could be inclined to continue his career. But it remains to be seen if he will hit the ice next season in Carolina.

According to PuckPedia, the Carolina Hurricanes have six NHL-caliber defensemen under contract for next season. Two of which, Alexander Nikishin and Scott Morrow, are still in their ELCs.

That situation leaves Burns and Dmitry Orlov as UFA defensemen this summer. Given how Burns ran alongside Jaccob Slavin on the top pair, the Canes would be enticed to have Burns return next season, that is, if he wants to continue playing.

The next few weeks will be interesting as the Hurricanes will be looking to restock this summer in hopes of finally getting over the hump and making it to the Stanley Cup Final.

