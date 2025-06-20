Days after the Edmonton Oilers' tough loss to the Florida Panthers in the 2024-25 Stanley Cup Final, veteran forward Corey Perry left no doubt about his plans—he wants to stay in Edmonton and help the team chase the Cup again next season.

The Oilers were defeated by the Panthers in 6 games, losing the final game by 5-1 on Tuesday. They lost to the Panthers in the Final for a second year in a row. As for Perry, it marked his fourth Stanley Cup Final defeat in the last five seasons.

Speaking on the Oilers' end-of-season media availability on Thursday, Perry said:

"I just want to win. Knowing me, that's been my motto the whole time: I want to win. Hopefully, it's here and we can figure something out and get something done." (1:06 onwards)

Perry's current contract is set to expire on July 1st, making him an unrestricted free agent. However, he wants to remain in Edmonton.

"I would love to stay here. I'll let the higher-ups handle the rest of the talking and take care of everything. I left everything on the ice, everything I could give, and I let that do a lot of the talking. So we'll see where it goes, and hopefully I'll be back." Perry added.

Despite the Finals loss, Perry believes the Oilers have the pieces in place to win it all next season. Though it only gets harder after each defeat, Perry has experienced winning the Cup with Anaheim in 2007.

Corey Perry positive on Oilers to win Stanley Cup next season

Corey Perry expressed positivity about the Oilers' ability to eventually win the Stanley Cup. Though disappointed by the outcome this season, Perry emphasized that the team put in the necessary work and effort.

“That's why you play, work out in the summer and do all the things necessary, but it's unfortunate. It's tough. It never gets easy. But I think there's a lot of good hockey left in that room and a lot of good players in that room that want to win, it's gonna get there." Perry said. (0:26)

Corey Perry has 10 goals in 22 postseason games. He also got 19 goals and 30 points in 81 regular-season games.

