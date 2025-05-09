Days after Oilers' playoff series win, Elliotte Friedman links ex-GM Ken Holland with $2.9B rivals

The Edmonton Oilers just beat their rivals, the Los Angeles Kings, in the playoffs. The former Oilers' GM Ken Holland could be next up to help fix them and get them over that hump, at least according to insider Elliotte Friedman.
The Los Angeles Kings responded to their playoff defeat at the hands of Edmonton by firing their GM. They're in search of a new one, and Friedman thinks the former Oilers GM is a name to watch for them moving forward.
Holland was replaced with former Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman, and he could now replace Rob Blake for the Kings, who as valued at $2.9 billion franchise (per Forbes). Friedman said on "32 Thoughts":
"One of the names that's starting to circulate a little bit right now for the Kings is Ken Holland. You know, he was in the mix for the Islanders, and I am reserving judgment on where I think the Islanders could be going here, but I've heard Holland's name with the Kings, and if they go external, he may have shot here. So this is a developing situation, still trying to figure out where the Kings are going here, but I've heard Holland's name with them." [55:36]
Holland may be in the mix for the New York Islanders job, but the Kings also make a lot of sense to Friedman. He likely won't be out of a job much longer.
Islanders prefer Ken Holland for new GM role
The New York Islanders might be the eventual landing spot for Ken Holland. The Los Angeles Kings may want to hire the former Edmonton Oilers GM, but the Islanders reportedly want him more than anyone else.
Per TSN's Pierre LeBrun, he has already been interviewed by New York and is considered a serious candidate for the job. The Islanders move on from longtime GM and president of operations Lou Lamoriello.
The team reportedly wants someone to fill both those roles like Lamoriello did, and Holland seems poised to do just that. Holland was 220-121-32 over the four seasons he spent in Edmonton after being hired in 2020. He and the team mutually agreed not to renew his contract last offseason.
