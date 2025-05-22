Days after playoff exit, Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and others spotted at Ontario golf club

Just three days after the disappointing playoff exit of the Toronto Maple Leafs, several of the team's stars were at a golf club in Ontario.

Toronto was eliminated from the second round of the playoffs by the Florida Panthers in Game 7 on Sunday. After a few days of reflecting, a photo from a fan emerged showing Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, Jake McCabe and Max Domi at the Pulpit Golf Club. The picture showed the players dining.

This comes amid a scheduled MLSE board meeting on Thursday, where a lot of turnovers are anticipated during this offseason. Leafs president Brendan Shanahan appears to be on the outs after being granted permission to speak with the New York Islanders about a job opening.

Marner and Tavares’ future with Toronto also remains uncertain, as they are set to become unrestricted free agents next month.

It remains to be seen what changes the Maple Leafs front office will make as the team looks ahead.

Fans react to seeing Maple Leafs players at Ontario golf club

The photo of Toronto Maple Leafs players dining at a golf club in Ontario went viral. Fans expressed their frustration in the comments section after another early playoff exit, as the team failed to move past the second round again.

"I heard they made reservations last week," a fan tweeted.

"Everyone keeps asking what else they should be doing... They should be in their Leaf's PJ's cuddled up crying in bed....duh," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are more reactions on X:

"Can we normalize just leaving these guys alone once in a while" one fan wrote.

"I mean… why can’t they? Fuck I hate they are out as much as anyone…. But I don’t need to see them depressed in their bedrooms lol" another fan wrote.

"I could overhear them discussing the long term plan. Matthews mentioned he is unsure if he will stay beyond his current contract. Marner and Tavares will make their decision to extend based on Matthews." a fan commented.

"Yeah, they are called humans…you may be a super fan boy for the team but to them it’s a job. Bad day at work time to have a couple drinks." one fan said.

The post has already surpassed 647,000 views.

