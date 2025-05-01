Days after Rick Tocchet's exit, Canucks assistant coach receives multiple offers for HC position: Reports

Vancouver Canucks assistant coach Adam Foote is reportedly getting attention from multiple teams looking for a new head coach. Sources say that Foote has already received interest and is likely to have interviews soon. This comes after Rick Tocchet’s departure from the team on Tuesday.
Foote, a former NHL defenseman, has playing and coaching experience, which has made him a strong candidate for a head coaching role. Teams are considering him for the job as they look for fresh leadership.
Although Foote is best known for his long playing career, he has also earned respect as a coach. His work with Vancouver’s defense and young players has impressed many.
"When you heard Quinn Hughes rave about Rick Tocchet in Vancouver, a big part of that was the coaching staff that Tocchet assembled around him, including Foote," Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli wrote on Thursday. "Sources indicate that Foote – also a free agent – has already received expressions of interest in head coaching positions and is very likely to interview for multiple openings."
There’s also a chance that Foote could reunite with Tocchet in the future. If Tocchet gets a new coaching job, Foote may join him as part of his staff.
Conor Garland reflects on Rick Tocchet's support with Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver Canucks winger Conor Garland, who is on a five-year $24.75 million contract, spoke highly of Rick Tocchet. He first played under Tocchet in Arizona as a rookie. Garland considered him a father figure and a friend.
"I'll be forever grateful for that, and as I've gotten older and had a family and a kid," Garland said on Thursday, via NHL Network. "I look at him as another father figure and a friend to me," Garland added. "When stuff happened in my personal life, he's one of the people you can lean on. Any team that gets him is going to be very lucky."
Garland appreciated how Tocchet supported him during personal challenges.
