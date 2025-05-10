Days after his Rolls-Royce entry, Evander Kane hints at surprising Oilers fans with more extravagant entrances

Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers have put themselves in a great position to start their second-round series with the Vegas Golden Knights. Back-to-back road wins see the Oilers back home with a 2-0 series lead and an opportunity to take a 3-0 stranglehold on Saturday night.

Edmonton's superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have once again been dominant throughout these playoffs; however, this year, the depth scoring has dialed it up a notch.

One player whose return has been a huge boost is Evander Kane. The power forward has been productive with five points (three goals, two assists) through seven games, while also providing a physical presence. Kane has also been in the spotlight for his pregame entrances, which included a Rolls-Royce arrival to Game 2 in Vegas.

He was asked during his media availability on Saturday what he has in store for Game 3. The Edmonton Oilers shared his full media availability on YouTube.

"There'll be something new. There'll be something new. Yeah, it'll be fun... It's been great. I mean, we're on a roll. I've done little things like that throughout the course of my tenure here in Edmonton, and the boys seem to love it. So we'll keep it going," Kane said (2:00).

Kane was then asked how Connor Brown got involved.

"I just saw him on the sidewalk, walking to the rink. I said, Brownie, hop in. So he hopped in, and, yeah, he hopped in, and off we went... It'll be fun. It'll be good. You'll like it," Kane added.

Evander Kane is in the third season of his four-year, $20,500,000 contract extension signed with the Oilers in 2022.

Evander Kane's Game 2 entrance drew some eyeballs

The reason everyone is wondering about Evander Kane's Game 3 pregame arrival is because of how he pulled up to Game 2 on Thursday night.

Gentlemen's Playbook shared the clip of Kane's arrival on X (formerly Twitter).

Kane tallied a goal, and the Oilers won the game 5-4 in overtime, so you know he'll be carrying the tradition moving forward after the success it brought. Fans will have to keep an eye out on social media in the lead-up to Game 3 to see what comes next.

Kane and the Oilers are back home for a pivotal Game 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night in Edmonton. The puck drops at 9 p.m. EST at Rogers Place.

