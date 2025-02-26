  • home icon
  Defenseman Luke Schenn delivers brutally honest review of Nashville Predators offense after 4-1 loss to Florida Panthers

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Feb 26, 2025 10:46 GMT
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Nashville Predators - Source: Imagn
Luke Schenn delivers brutally honest review of Nashville Predators offense after 4-1 loss to Florida Panthers

Nashville Predators defenseman Luke Schenn delivered a brutally honest review after the team's 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. It has been a tough season for the Predators, who had high expectations coming into the 2024-25 season.

One of the key areas the team's lacking is generating offense, and it wasn't any different at home in Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, as the Preds' lack of offense was highlighted throughout the game.

Schenn expressed his frustration, saying he had never been on a team that struggled so much to score goals.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of a group like this that literally can’t score a goal. And then obviously sometimes you’re giving up a lot. Our defensive game is not there, but at least you catch the odd break and get the puck in the net. It’s been hard to come by," Schenn said via THN's Emma Lingan.
This was the second straight loss for the Predators, who are third last in the Western Conference with 47 points. Luke Schenn has garnered five points this season.

The Predators host the Winnipeg Jets next at home on Thursday. The puck is scheduled to drop at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Luke Schenn and Preds fall to Florida Panthers

Sam Bennett opened the scoring for the Panthers after giving them a 1-0 lead on the power play at 1:23 into the first period.

Justin Sourdif extended the Panthers' lead to 2-1 at 4:21 into the second period. It was the first NHL career goal for Sourdif.

“I guess as a little kid you always think about how you’re going to score your first NHL goal,” Sourdif said via NHL. “I mean is it going to be a rebound? Is it going to go off your shin pads? A shot off the rush? To have it go in for me tonight was pretty cool. It was a really nice pass by Jesper, and it’s one I’ll remember forever. I was super excited.”
Coming into the third period, Michael McCarron scored for the Predators, cutting the deficit to 2-1 at 4:30. At 9:02, Gustav Forsling extended the lead to 3-1 before Mackie Samoskevich scored the game-winning goal for the Florida Panthers.

Aleksander Barkov and Bennett accumulated two points apiece for the Panthers in the matchup. Meanwhile, Spencer Knight made 18 saves and posted a .947 save percentage between the pipes.

Edited by Veer Badani
