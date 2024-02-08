"Definitely not sober writing this" - NHL fans left perplexed by Mikhail Sergachev's IG post following brutal injury

NHL fans were left scratching their heads as Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev took to Instagram to share a 'raw and honest post' after getting injured.

The screenshot of Sergachev's message was shared by Elliotte Friedman.

In the caption, Sergachev was blaming his luck for being at the receiving end of everything wrong

Upon seeing Sergachev's Instagram post, NHL fans were quick to react. Some fans speculated about Sergachev's state of mind while writing the caption.

"He's definitely not sober writing this lol"

One fan offered a nuanced perspective, suggesting:

"Hot take, but if Sergachev doesn't go for the hit along the boards, he would not have been reverse hit awkwardly into the boards by Lafreniere, and likely would still be able to play..."

Amid the speculation and analysis, there was also empathy and solidarity expressed towards Sergachev.

"Hockey players a people and I feel for him, god that would suck, I think to Colorado’s own situation with landy."

Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev's Instagram post

Mikhail Sergachev, who had to be stretchered off the ice after his left leg twisted awkwardly in a collision with Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere, expressed his frustration and determination to overcome this setback on Thursday.

In his emotional message, Sergachev said:

“Oh man, why me? Why now? After all the games missed, coming back and getting injured again, feels unfair, feels terrible. Trying to stay calm and positive, but it’s impossible.

After doing everything right I get this, the universe is unpredictable I guess, and has its own plan, but [expletive] the universe man. I know I’ll come back stronger and I know I’ll play better than before, but it’s tough right now, and it’s gonna be tough tomorrow."

Mikhail Sergachev recently returned to the ice after missing 17 games due to a previous leg injury sustained in December. However, his comeback was cut short, and the Lightning declared him out of the game after the second period.

The 25-year-old Russian defenseman, who is now in his seventh season with the Lightning, has played a total of 475 career games, including his time with the Montreal Canadiens, who drafted him ninth overall in the 2016 NHL draft.