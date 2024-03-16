"Definitely a special moment": Tyler Toffoli opens up about his first goal as Winnipeg Jets after trade from New Jersey Devils

Tyler Toffoli expressed his elation after scoring his first two goals for the Winnipeg Jets in a resounding 6-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Recalling the moment, Toffoli called it "special" and said that he would like to keep the good success next time. He expressed his gratitude to the crowd at Canada Life Centre, acknowledging their support as he adjusts to his new team.

Tyler Toffoli said (via NHL.com),

“Definitely a special moment, and obviously nice to get my first one here, and hopefully keep rolling, [The crowd] was awesome. I got a little taste of it in our first game, with the standing ovation too.”

“We had a discussion as a group, It’s one of those things where we’ve got to try and find the consistency. We’ve got a really big road trip coming up here. It’s not going to be easy, but it’s going to be good for our group.”

Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness also praised Tyler Toffoli's goal-scoring skills, emphasizing the significance of delivering in crucial moments.

Bowness said,

“He’s goal-scorer, and if you get the puck to him in the right spots, he's going to put it on the net and it's going to go in the net. That was good to see, and I loved the fans' reaction to him, right? That was outstanding. We've got such a great fanbase, such great and passionate fans. They acknowledged the importance of those goals and welcomed him back to the city again."

Furthermore, Laurent Brossoit's shutout, his second of the season, showcased the team's solid defensive effort. Brossoit attributed his success to both his personal form and the team's support. He said,

“It’s feeling pretty good and then, obviously, the team in front of me, I’m going to try not to get too high on these because you know the opponents that I was playing in those two (shutouts).”

The win propelled the Jets into a first-place tie in the Central Division, positioning them favorably for the playoffs. However, Anaheim struggled to generate offense, with coach Greg Cronin acknowledging their persistent scoring challenges.

“We won’t shoot the puck. We won’t do it, It’s been an ongoing problem. And when we do shoot it, we don’t get it through. It hits a stick or a shin pad and goes the other direction,” Cronin said.

Jets coach Rick Bowness shared unfortunate news about Gabe Vilardi's health, revealing an enlarged spleen.