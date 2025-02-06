Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak expressed his disappointment following a 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers, where they squandered a 2-1 lead.

The Bruins entered the final period ahead, but a penalty on Brad Marchand for roughing shifted the momentum. Although they managed to kill the penalty, they allowed Vincent Trocheck to tie the game just as the Bruins were returning to full strength on the ice.

Later, the Boston Bruins had a chance to regain the lead when they were awarded a power play. However, the Rangers capitalized on the shorthanded opportunity, with Chris Kreider scoring during an odd-man rush and ultimately winning it for the Blueshirts.

David Pastrnak, who's inked to a $90 million contract, scored a goal and extended his point streak to 12 games. He pointed out postgame that fatigue was not a factor in the Bruins' loss, rather, it was the team's lack of discipline that ultimately cost them the game.

"No, I don't think fatigue, it's our own doing. We were undisciplined," Pastrnak said. "Got scored on against, on the power play. Those are two things that you know bites you in this league. And you know, we didn't had A-game today whatsoever, but we were up 2-1 after two periods somehow.

"And, you know, thanks to Corp and a couple goals, and, you know, we just got to be better with the discipline and on the power play, obviously," he added.

While recognizing that not every game will be at their best, Pastrnak emphasized the importance of improving their performance in the third period. The Bruins and Rangers are both competing for a coveted Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Following the loss, Boston remains tied with the second-placed Tampa Bay Lightning at 60 points. Meanwhile, the Rangers now find themselves four points behind the second wild card spot.

The Boston Bruins will play their first game after the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament against the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 22.

NY Rangers beat Boston Bruins for 2nd consecutive win

On Wednesday, the New York Rangers hosted the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden. The Blueshirts edged past the Bruins with a 3-2 win to secure their second consecutive win.

Mika Zibanejad accumulated two points, while Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck were the goal scorers for the team. Igor Shesterkin made 15 saves on the night, posting a .882 save percentage.

The Blueshirts host the Pittsburgh Penguins next at MSG on Friday. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET.

