"Delaying the inevitable" "Looks really promising": NHL fans react as Arizona Coyotes reveal new arena plans in North Phoenix

Fans have reacted to the Arizona Coyotes recently unveiling plans for a new, privately funded arena and entertainment district in north Phoenix. The proposed $3 billion project would include a 17,000-seat arena, dining, a hotel, office space, a theater, and residential units.

The team released a promotional video showcasing the potential futuristic look of the 100-acre site near Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road.

Expand Tweet

Fans took to social media with mixed opinions on the Coyotes' vision.

One skeptical tweet read, "Delaying the inevitable. Enjoy Utah," alluding to constant relocation rumors that the financially unstable Coyotes could soon move out of Arizona.

Expand Tweet

A few other fans echoed the sentiment, questioning if the plans were feasible.

“Planning to do something and actually doing it are 2 completely different things. I’ll believe it when I see it,” commented another fan.

Expand Tweet

However, some reactions were more optimistic about the Arizona Coyotes' new plan.

“Looks actually really promising,” one fan wrote on X.

"Wow that’s looks amazing. I’ll be making a trip to Arizona," another fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions:

"How long it gonna take to build this!?! We gonna have another 4 years in a college rink LOL," a user named Josh wrote.

"I’ll never understand why Tempe chose a landfill over this," another fan wrote.

"No the wait is not over. The land auction is in June, and the bid has to be won. And then there is the construction process. It’s a very long wait and it’s far from a sealed deal," a user said.

"Never seen a team get two brand new stadiums in under 20 years with no success," a user namer Chris wrote.

"Planning to do something and actually doing it are 2 completely different things," another fan worte.

The Arizona Coyotes tout the proposed project capable of generating $10 billion in economic activity and 10,000 local jobs. However, securing the land through public auction is the necessary next step.

Arizona Coyotes' President Xavier Gutierrez discussing the location of the proposed project

In an exclusive interview, Arizona Coyotes CEO and President Xavier Gutierrez touted the prime location of the team's planned $3 billion arena and entertainment district in north Phoenix.

When asked by ABC15's Javier Soto about choosing the site, Gutierrez responded:

"You're talking about being off of one of the most, you know, most popular off-ramps and exits in all of the Valley."

He highlighted major corporations and destinations within a 5-mile radius including Axon, Republic Services, Mayo Clinic, Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, and the Waste Management Open golf tournament.

"It is an apex, but this activates it all," Gutierrez said of the nearly 100-acre plot of land near Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road.

He believes the high-traffic location makes it ideal for the futuristic sports and entertainment complex the Arizona Coyotes envision.