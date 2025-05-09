Derek Ryan’s wife Bonnie ruffles rumors of his potential Oilers exit with ‘bittersweet announcement’ of family’s relocation plan

Oilers veteran Derek Ryan could be playing his final season in Edmonton. On Wednesday, his wife Bonnie Ryan shared a couple of stories on her Instagram which stirred retirement rumors among fans on the internet.

Bonnie mentioned that the family is planning to sell their fully-furnished home in Edmonton and shared plans of relocating to Spokane, Washington, which is Derek Ryan’s childhood hometown.

“Hey friends! We are going to be selling our home here in Edmonton soon. Listing it July 1. If you have sold your home recently and have any advice please send it my way,” she wrote.

“Also if you know anyone interested send them my way. It will be sold fully furnished too. Xoxo Bonnie.”

She also mentioned that she is seeing this move as the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

“As you can imagine, this is a bitter sweet announcement. Our plan is to move back to Spokane full time once the season and school year ends. Unless an amazing opportunity presents itself. Time for the start of a new adventure for our family. 🤍”

This season, Derek Ryan has appeared in 36 games, recording one goal and five assists for the Oilers. He spent part of the 2024-25 season with their AHL affiliate the Bakersfield Condors and his last game for the Oilers on April 13 against the Winnipeg Jets.

Derek Ryan’s wife’s announcement ruffles 'retirement’ rumors

Bonnie Ryan’s announcement was noticed by fans and screenshots of her story have since been making the rounds on the internet. Fans speculated that Derek Ryan’s time in Edmonton is over for good and the 38-year-old is close to retirement.

“Derek Ryan’s wife has essentially announced his retirement on Instagram. Not surprising but sad, gonna miss DR,” wrote one user on X.

Fans also expressed their love for the veteran in the comments. Some wished Ryan would stay with the stay a bit longer.

“Ah dang. I was hoping he'd stick around the club in a coaching or development role. Oh well, maybe after some time off with the family he'll swing back. 5 regular season games short of getting on the Cup (if he doesn't dress in the Finals) 😢,” one user commented.

“Oh, man! Love DR and his family - Wish them nothing, but the best! Once an Oiler, always an Oiler! 💙🧡” wrote another fan.

“He's been a really good Oiler and been a tremendous player for everything that he's been asked to do. He's had a heck of a career for a guy that started late and stayed late. Class act I wish him well,” one fan commented.

Derek Ryan signed a 2-year $1.8 million contract with the Oilers back in June 2023. It runs until the end of the 2024-25 season and he will become a free agent on July 1, 2025.

