“Deserve to hear it” “Start benching players”: NHL fans react as HC Craig Berube drops F-bomb on Maple Leafs’ players during morning drill

NHL fans took to social media to express their unhappiness about the Toronto Maple Leafs' recent poor results. They also reacted to reports that the team’s coach, Craig Berube, was not happy with the players.

Ad

The Leafs Latest cited Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun in a post on X, highlighting Berube’s frustration.

“🚨 Craig Berube already had to stop practice after the first drill this morning and was heard shouting F-bombs at the players “a few times.” 😳😅 The post read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

NHL fans were quick to react on the social media platform.

"They deserve to hear it. That last game was a disgraceful mess. The whole team (except Tanev) gave up after Marner's one touch goal," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Time to start benching players if they don't do as instructed," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other reactions were supportive of Berube and criticized the Maple Leafs players, especially for their poor showing during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Nashville Predators.

"If you don’t get at least one F bomb a practice are you even practicing," one user stated.

"Another first round exit coming." Another added.

"These guys are just coasting. In a time where they should be gearing up mentally and physically for the playoffs they do the exact opposite. That Nashville game was an abomination from an effort and attention to detail standpoint. Not how you wanna look going into the playoffs." Yet another used said.

Ad

"Good, should be bag skating them too on top of it. This team has gotta learn to play hard every night and play consistently, instead of play hard when they’re told to or when they think they should," another user agreed.

"Omg 🤣🤣🤣 he's getting them playoff ready," a user reacted.

"Oh no. How's Marner doing? It's time for Berube to issue a press conference and apologize!!!!" Another said.

Ad

Maple Leafs blow two-goal lead against the Predators

The Maple Leafs were up 2-0 on Saturday before the Predators scored five consecutive goals to take the win. The Leafs only have five wins and six losses in 11 games in March this season.

“It seemed like we had good life and good legs and good energy," Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews said via NHL. "Special teams, obviously we can be better on both sides, but it just felt like the momentum swung the other way and we weren’t really able to get it back.”

Despite being tied for first place with the Florida Panthers in the Atlantic Division, the Maple Leafs' recent run of poor form will undermine the fans' faith that the team will be able to break its 56-season Stanley Cup drought.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama