Detroit Red Wings depth chart updated following Jonatan Berggren recall

The Detroit Red Wings have made a significant roster move, recalling right-wing Jonatan Berggren from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League (AHL). Berggren's return to the Red Wings' lineup adds depth and skill to their forward group as they continue their push for a playoff spot.

At just 23 years old, Berggren has already shown promise in his brief NHL appearances this season, tallying five points (2 goals, 3 assists) in nine games. Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 194 pounds, Berggren brings speed, playmaking ability and a scoring touch to the Red Wings' lineup.

The Detroit Red Wings lineup will now look something like this:

Forwards

Alex DeBrincat - Joe Veleno - Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen - J.T. Compher - Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri - Christian Fischer - David Perron

Justin Holl - Andrew Copp - Daniel Sprong

(Jonatan Berggren will most likely play on the second or third line.)

Defensemen

Jake Walman - Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot - Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta - Shayne Gostisbehere

Goalies

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

However, it will be tough for the Red Wings to make it to the playoffs. They hold a record of 33-24-6 and are fourth in the Atlantic Division with 72 points. They will need to win at least 12 or more games from this point onwards.

More insights on Jonatan Berggren's performance and skill set

Jonatan Berggren's impact on the Detroit Red Wings was profound during the 2022-23 NHL season, where he ranked among the team's leaders in multiple categories. In 67 games, he notched 15 goals (5th on the team) and 28 points (9th).

Additionally, Berggren proved to be a valuable asset on the power play, tallying five power-play goals (T4th) and nine power-play points (7th). His impressive 15.3% shooting percentage led the team. Even during his brief stint with the Griffins in 2022-23, he contributed seven points (4 goals, 3 assists) in just seven appearances.

Selected 33rd overall by the Red Wings in the 2018 NHL entry draft, Berggren has accumulated 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) in 76 NHL games. In the AHL, he has amassed 117 points (44 goals, 73 assists) in 120 games with the Griffins since the 2021-22 season.

Before his North American venture, Berggren excelled in the Swedish Hockey League, particularly with Skelleftea AIK.

In addition to his professional achievements, Jonatan Berggren has represented Sweden on the international stage, earning medals at various tournaments, including the IIHF World Championship and the IIHF World Junior Championship.