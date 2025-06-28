Detroit Red Wings fans left scratching heads after picking Carter Bear with 13th pick - "Victor Eklund was right there"; "Yzerplan is cooked" 

The Detroit Red Wings' selection of Carter Bear with the No. 13 pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft has left their fan base puzzled and frustrated.

This was the team's ninth first-round pick since Steve Yzerman took over as general manager in 2019, but the choice sparked widespread criticism from the Red Wings faithful.

Fans voiced their displeasure on social media, with one fan saying:

"Victor Eklund was right there man," referring to the highly touted Swedish prospect who was available at the time of Detroit's pick.

Another fan said:

"The Yzerplan is cooked," questioning the overall direction of the team under Yzerman's leadership.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

"See you in 2030. This is why you’re the free team with Buffalo in the Atlantic to play. A serious team wouldn’t be picking at 13 they would trade it like Montreal. Shouldn’t expect playoffs this year," one fan wrote.

"I just love the comments of people who hyped themselves up thinking the Wings would make a big splash lmao," a fan added.

"Now once he gets to the league in 6 years, we’ll finally make the playoffs again! Am I doing this right yzerman bots?" one fan commented.

"Hoping for nothing but great success for this young man. Seems to be a first class stand up guy who appreciates this tremendous opportunity. Good on him." another fan said.

Bear had a breakout season with the Everett Silvertips in the WHL, posting personal bests across the board — netting 40 goals and 42 assists while racking up 82 points in 56 games.

NHL analyst shares their take on Carter Bear

Despite concerns over Carter Bear's partially torn Achilles tendon in March, the overall verdict seems to be high on his overall game. According to a scouting report from Red Line Report, via Detroit Hockey Now's Kevin Allen:

“He’s the type of Swiss army knife forward every team needs, and he’ll be a key player on both special team’s units. A perfect support piece to add to a team’s top six, and won’t look out of place playing tough minutes on a contender.”

As Carter Bear appeared alongside Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman and Kris Draper following his selection, he admitted to being "speechless," after being drafted.

What do you think about the Detroit Red Wings selecting Carter Bear with the No. 13 pick? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

