The Detroit Red Wings won 4-3 in overtime against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. Marco Kasper scored twice, including the winner in overtime. Patrick Kane added a goal and an assist. The win helped Detroit temporarily stay in the playoff race, but only for a short time.

The Montreal Canadiens' 1-0 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday gave Montreal a point, which kicked the Red Wings out of the playoff race. Detroit is seven points away from the second wild card spot with just three games in hand. Even if the team wins the next three games, it will only be able to add six points to its tally.

Hockey portal Gino Hard wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the Red Wings would miss the playoffs again for the ninth consecutive season.

Fans quickly reacted to the post and aimed their anger at general manager Steve Yzerman.

"Folks, is the Yzerplan a Sham?" one fan said.

"You can’t save Yzerman, y'all. The guy was a pathetic GM," another fan commented.

"…Gotta k*ll Steve Yzerman lmfao … scam artist," one X user said.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.

"The Yzerplan might be the most overrated era in the Red Wings' history. Do people still think he’s doing well? Honestly asking," a fan wrote.

"Stay patient…the Yzerplan will work. Only 5-10 more years and they’ll be back in the playoffs," a hockey fan said.

"The Yzerplan failed," another fan commented.

Red Wings coach praises team after win over Lightning

Detroit Red Wings coach Todd McLellan spoke to the media after the win over Tampa Bay Lightning and said that the team played for each other. He praised their effort after a tough 4-1 loss on the previous night to the Florida Panthers.

"They showed each other a lot, not necessarily what they showed me -- it's way more important they play for their teammates," McLellan said (via NHL.com). "We had a good discussion this morning about what we expected from each other, and I thought they played to it."

The Wings have a record of 37-35-7 this season and are in sixth place in the Atlantic Division. Lucas Raymond leads the team with 75 points and 49 assists, while Alex DeBrincat has scored the most goals for the team with 36 this season. Detroit had a strong power play but struggled on the penalty kill.

