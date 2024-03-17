Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 17th 2024

The Detroit Red Wings will visit the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday at 6 p.m. EDT for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 17

Sunday, March 17 Time: 6:00 p.m. EDT

6:00 p.m. EDT Venue: PPG Paints Arena

PPG Paints Arena TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Hulu and FuboTV (free trial)

Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

Detroit has shown resilience this season with a 34-27-6 overall record. On the road, it has posted a 15-16-1 record, highlighting its ability to compete away from home.

In their most recent game on Friday, it secured a convincing 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, showcasing its offensive strength.

The Red Wings have a 3-7-0 record in the past 10 games, averaging 2.7 goals and 4.9 assists per game.

Detroit Red Wings: Key Players and Injuries

Despite injuries impacting key players such as Dylan Larkin (lower body) and Ville Husso (lower-body), the Red Wings have maintained their competitiveness, especially when scoring three or more goals, where they boast an impressive 32-11-3 record.

Larkin leads the team with 26 goals and 28 assists, and Shayne Gostisbehere has been a consistent performer with three goals and six assists in recent games.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview

Pittsburgh is currently 29-28-9 overall, with a stronger performance at home where it holds a 17-13-4 record. However, it has faced challenges in close games, evident from the 7-9-7 record in games decided by a single goal.

In their last game on Friday, the Penguins suffered a 7-4 defeat against the New York Rangers, highlighting their recent struggles.

In terms of recent performance, the Penguins have struggled with a 2-7-1 record in their past 10 games, averaging 2.1 goals and 3.4 assists per game.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Key Players and Injuries

Despite injuries sidelining players like Jansen Harkins (upper body) and Matt Nieto (knee), Pittsburgh relies on top performers such as Erik Karlsson (eight goals, 37 assists) and Evgeni Malkin (three goals, two assists in the last 10 games) to lead its offensive efforts.

Previous faceoff between Wings and Pens

The upcoming matchup on Sunday marks the second meeting between these teams this season, with the Red Wings emerging victorious in the previous encounter with a 6-3 win.