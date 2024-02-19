Detroit Red Wings vs Seattle Kraken projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

The Detroit Red Wings (28-20-6) are set to face off against the Seattle Kraken (23-21-10) on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena. The puck drop is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST, as broadcasted on ESPN.

Detroit secured a commanding 5-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday, with center Dylan Larkin notching his team-leading 24th goal, ending a three-game stretch without a point. This game marks the conclusion of a four-game road trip for the Wings before they return home to host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. Detroit has posted a 2-2-1 record in their past five games.

The Kraken have turned the tables by clinching two challenging victories in a row, bouncing back from a stretch where they lost six of eight games. They triumphed over the New York Islanders with a 2-1 shootout win on Tuesday before defeating the Boston Bruins decisively 4-1 on Thursday, both on the road, despite being the underdogs in each matchup.

Seattle emerged victorious against Detroit earlier this NHL season, securing a 5-4 overtime win in their sole encounter in October.

Detroit Red Wings' projected lineups

Forwards

Michael Rasmussen - Dylan Larkin - Patrick Kane

Alex DeBrincat - J.T. Compher - Lucas Raymond

Joe Veleno - Andrew Copp - David Perron

Robby Fabbri - Christian Fischer - Daniel Sprong

Defensemen

Jake Walman - Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot - Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta - Shayne Gostisbehere

Goalies

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Detroit Red Wings starting goalie

Alex Lyon will most likely start for the Detroit Red Wings

Alex Lyon will most likely start for the Detroit Red Wings. Here are his stats for the season:

Games Played (GP): 24

Games Started (GS): 23

Wins: 14

Losses (L): 8

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 64

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.82

Shots Against (SA): 723

Saves (SV): 659

Save Percentage (SV%): .911

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56:41

Seattle Kraken projected lineups

Forwards

Jared McCann - Matty Beniers - Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz - Alex Wennberg - Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen - Yanni Gourde - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tomas Tatar - Kailer Yamamoto - Brandon Tanev

Defensemen

Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak - Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin - Justin Schultz

Goalies

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Seattle Kraken starting goalie

Joey Daccord will most likely start for the Kraken

Joey Daccord will most likely start for the Kraken. Here are his stats for the season:

Games Played (GP): 37

Games Started (GS): 34

Wins: 16

Losses (L): 11

Overtime Losses (OTL): 9

Goals Against (GA): 84

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.33

Shots Against (SA): 1086

Saves (SV): 1002

Save Percentage (SV%): .923

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58:32