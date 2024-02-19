  • home icon
  • Detroit Red Wings vs Seattle Kraken projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

Detroit Red Wings vs Seattle Kraken projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 19, 2024 15:39 GMT
The Detroit Red Wings (28-20-6) are set to face off against the Seattle Kraken (23-21-10) on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena. The puck drop is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST, as broadcasted on ESPN.

Detroit secured a commanding 5-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday, with center Dylan Larkin notching his team-leading 24th goal, ending a three-game stretch without a point. This game marks the conclusion of a four-game road trip for the Wings before they return home to host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. Detroit has posted a 2-2-1 record in their past five games.

The Kraken have turned the tables by clinching two challenging victories in a row, bouncing back from a stretch where they lost six of eight games. They triumphed over the New York Islanders with a 2-1 shootout win on Tuesday before defeating the Boston Bruins decisively 4-1 on Thursday, both on the road, despite being the underdogs in each matchup.

Seattle emerged victorious against Detroit earlier this NHL season, securing a 5-4 overtime win in their sole encounter in October.

Detroit Red Wings' projected lineups

Forwards

  • Michael Rasmussen - Dylan Larkin - Patrick Kane
  • Alex DeBrincat - J.T. Compher - Lucas Raymond
  • Joe Veleno - Andrew Copp - David Perron
  • Robby Fabbri - Christian Fischer - Daniel Sprong

Defensemen

  • Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
  • Ben Chiarot - Jeff Petry
  • Olli Maatta - Shayne Gostisbehere

Goalies

  • Alex Lyon
  • James Reimer

Detroit Red Wings starting goalie

Alex Lyon will most likely start for the Detroit Red Wings. Here are his stats for the season:

  • Games Played (GP): 24
  • Games Started (GS): 23
  • Wins: 14
  • Losses (L): 8
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
  • Goals Against (GA): 64
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.82
  • Shots Against (SA): 723
  • Saves (SV): 659
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .911
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56:41

Seattle Kraken projected lineups

Forwards

  • Jared McCann - Matty Beniers - Jordan Eberle
  • Jaden Schwartz - Alex Wennberg - Andre Burakovsky
  • Eeli Tolvanen - Yanni Gourde - Oliver Bjorkstrand
  • Tomas Tatar - Kailer Yamamoto - Brandon Tanev

Defensemen

  • Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson
  • Jamie Oleksiak - Will Borgen
  • Brian Dumoulin - Justin Schultz

Goalies

  • Joey Daccord
  • Philipp Grubauer

Seattle Kraken starting goalie

Joey Daccord will most likely start for the Kraken. Here are his stats for the season:

  • Games Played (GP): 37
  • Games Started (GS): 34
  • Wins: 16
  • Losses (L): 11
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 9
  • Goals Against (GA): 84
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.33
  • Shots Against (SA): 1086
  • Saves (SV): 1002
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .923
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58:32

