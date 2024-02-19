Detroit Red Wings vs Seattle Kraken projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

The Detroit Red Wings (28-20-6) are set to face off against the Seattle Kraken (23-21-10) on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena. The puck drop is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST, as broadcasted on ESPN.
Detroit secured a commanding 5-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday, with center Dylan Larkin notching his team-leading 24th goal, ending a three-game stretch without a point. This game marks the conclusion of a four-game road trip for the Wings before they return home to host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. Detroit has posted a 2-2-1 record in their past five games.
The Kraken have turned the tables by clinching two challenging victories in a row, bouncing back from a stretch where they lost six of eight games. They triumphed over the New York Islanders with a 2-1 shootout win on Tuesday before defeating the Boston Bruins decisively 4-1 on Thursday, both on the road, despite being the underdogs in each matchup.
Seattle emerged victorious against Detroit earlier this NHL season, securing a 5-4 overtime win in their sole encounter in October.
Detroit Red Wings' projected lineups
Forwards
- Michael Rasmussen - Dylan Larkin - Patrick Kane
- Alex DeBrincat - J.T. Compher - Lucas Raymond
- Joe Veleno - Andrew Copp - David Perron
- Robby Fabbri - Christian Fischer - Daniel Sprong
Defensemen
- Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
- Ben Chiarot - Jeff Petry
- Olli Maatta - Shayne Gostisbehere
Goalies
- Alex Lyon
- James Reimer
Detroit Red Wings starting goalie
Alex Lyon will most likely start for the Detroit Red Wings. Here are his stats for the season:
- Games Played (GP): 24
- Games Started (GS): 23
- Wins: 14
- Losses (L): 8
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 64
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.82
- Shots Against (SA): 723
- Saves (SV): 659
- Save Percentage (SV%): .911
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56:41
Seattle Kraken projected lineups
Forwards
- Jared McCann - Matty Beniers - Jordan Eberle
- Jaden Schwartz - Alex Wennberg - Andre Burakovsky
- Eeli Tolvanen - Yanni Gourde - Oliver Bjorkstrand
- Tomas Tatar - Kailer Yamamoto - Brandon Tanev
Defensemen
- Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson
- Jamie Oleksiak - Will Borgen
- Brian Dumoulin - Justin Schultz
Goalies
- Joey Daccord
- Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken starting goalie
Joey Daccord will most likely start for the Kraken. Here are his stats for the season:
- Games Played (GP): 37
- Games Started (GS): 34
- Wins: 16
- Losses (L): 11
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 9
- Goals Against (GA): 84
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.33
- Shots Against (SA): 1086
- Saves (SV): 1002
- Save Percentage (SV%): .923
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58:32