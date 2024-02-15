Detroit Red Wings vs Vancouver Canucks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 15th February, 2024

On Thursday, February 15, at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks are set to host the Detroit Red Wings at Rogers Arena, with the game broadcast on ESPN+ and BSDET.

Vancouver is coming off a successful outing on February 13, securing a 4-2 victory on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks. This win provided a boost to the Canucks as they return home to face the Red Wings.

In contrast, the Detroit Red Wings faced a tough challenge on February 13, playing on the road against the Edmonton Oilers and succumbing to an 8-4 defeat. The loss highlights the Red Wings' defensive struggles in that particular game.

Detroit Red Wings' projected lineups

Forwards

Alex DeBrincat- Dylan Larkin- Lucas Raymond

David Perron- J.T. Compher- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen- Andrew Copp- Christian Fischer

Klim Kostin- Joe Veleno- Daniel Sprong

Defensemen

Jake Walman- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta- Shayne Gostisbehere

Goalies

Alex Lyon

Ville Husso

Detroit Red Wings starting goalies

Alex Lyon will most likely start for the Detroit Red Wings.

Alex Lyon will most likely start for the Detroit Red Wings. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 23

Games Started (GS): 22

Wins: 14

Losses (L): 7

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 60

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.76

Shots Against (SA): 702

Saves (SV): 642

Save Percentage (SV%): .915

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 43 seconds

Vancouver Canucks projected lineups

Forwards

Nils Hoglander- Elias Pettersson- Elias Lindholm

Pius Suter- J.T. Miller- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua- Teddy Blueger- Conor Garland

Phil Di Giuseppe- Sam Lafferty- Ilya Mikheyev

Defensemen

Quinn Hughes- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole- Tyler Myers

Noah Juulsen- Mark Friedman

Goalies

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Vancouver Canucks starting goalies

Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Vancouver Canucks.

Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Canucks. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 39

Games Started (GS): 39

Wins: 29

Losses (L): 9

Overtime Losses (OTL): 1

Goals Against (GA): 95

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.44

Shots Against (SA): 1166

Saves (SV): 1071

Save Percentage (SV%): .919

Shutouts (SO): 5

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 49 seconds