Detroit Red Wings vs Vancouver Canucks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 15th February, 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 15, 2024 14:16 GMT
Vancouver Canucks v Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings vs Vancouver Canucks projected lineups

On Thursday, February 15, at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks are set to host the Detroit Red Wings at Rogers Arena, with the game broadcast on ESPN+ and BSDET.

Vancouver is coming off a successful outing on February 13, securing a 4-2 victory on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks. This win provided a boost to the Canucks as they return home to face the Red Wings.

In contrast, the Detroit Red Wings faced a tough challenge on February 13, playing on the road against the Edmonton Oilers and succumbing to an 8-4 defeat. The loss highlights the Red Wings' defensive struggles in that particular game.

Detroit Red Wings' projected lineups

Vancouver Canucks v Detroit Red Wings
 Detroit Red Wings

Forwards

  • Alex DeBrincat- Dylan Larkin- Lucas Raymond
  • David Perron- J.T. Compher- Patrick Kane
  • Michael Rasmussen- Andrew Copp- Christian Fischer
  • Klim Kostin- Joe Veleno- Daniel Sprong

Defensemen

  • Jake Walman- Moritz Seider
  • Ben Chiarot- Jeff Petry
  • Olli Maatta- Shayne Gostisbehere

Goalies

  • Alex Lyon
  • Ville Husso

Detroit Red Wings starting goalies

Vancouver Canucks
Alex Lyon will most likely start for the Detroit Red Wings.

Alex Lyon will most likely start for the Detroit Red Wings. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 23
  • Games Started (GS): 22
  • Wins: 14
  • Losses (L): 7
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
  • Goals Against (GA): 60
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.76
  • Shots Against (SA): 702
  • Saves (SV): 642
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .915
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 43 seconds

Vancouver Canucks projected lineups

Vancouver Canucks v Washington Capitals
 EnteVancouver Canucks lineups for today

Forwards

  • Nils Hoglander- Elias Pettersson- Elias Lindholm
  • Pius Suter- J.T. Miller- Brock Boeser
  • Dakota Joshua- Teddy Blueger- Conor Garland
  • Phil Di Giuseppe- Sam Lafferty- Ilya Mikheyev

Defensemen

  • Quinn Hughes- Filip Hronek
  • Ian Cole- Tyler Myers
  • Noah Juulsen- Mark Friedman

Goalies

  • Thatcher Demko
  • Casey DeSmith

Vancouver Canucks starting goalies

Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Vancouver Canucks.
Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Vancouver Canucks.

Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Canucks. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 39
  • Games Started (GS): 39
  • Wins: 29
  • Losses (L): 9
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
  • Goals Against (GA): 95
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.44
  • Shots Against (SA): 1166
  • Saves (SV): 1071
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .919
  • Shutouts (SO): 5
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 49 seconds

