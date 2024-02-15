Detroit Red Wings vs Vancouver Canucks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 15th February, 2024

On Thursday, February 15, at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks are set to host the Detroit Red Wings at Rogers Arena, with the game broadcast on ESPN+ and BSDET.
Vancouver is coming off a successful outing on February 13, securing a 4-2 victory on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks. This win provided a boost to the Canucks as they return home to face the Red Wings.
In contrast, the Detroit Red Wings faced a tough challenge on February 13, playing on the road against the Edmonton Oilers and succumbing to an 8-4 defeat. The loss highlights the Red Wings' defensive struggles in that particular game.
Detroit Red Wings
Forwards
- Alex DeBrincat- Dylan Larkin- Lucas Raymond
- David Perron- J.T. Compher- Patrick Kane
- Michael Rasmussen- Andrew Copp- Christian Fischer
- Klim Kostin- Joe Veleno- Daniel Sprong
Defensemen
- Jake Walman- Moritz Seider
- Ben Chiarot- Jeff Petry
- Olli Maatta- Shayne Gostisbehere
Goalies
- Alex Lyon
- Ville Husso
Detroit Red Wings starting goalies
Alex Lyon will most likely start for the Detroit Red Wings. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 23
- Games Started (GS): 22
- Wins: 14
- Losses (L): 7
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 60
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.76
- Shots Against (SA): 702
- Saves (SV): 642
- Save Percentage (SV%): .915
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 43 seconds
Vancouver Canucks lineups for today
Forwards
- Nils Hoglander- Elias Pettersson- Elias Lindholm
- Pius Suter- J.T. Miller- Brock Boeser
- Dakota Joshua- Teddy Blueger- Conor Garland
- Phil Di Giuseppe- Sam Lafferty- Ilya Mikheyev
Defensemen
- Quinn Hughes- Filip Hronek
- Ian Cole- Tyler Myers
- Noah Juulsen- Mark Friedman
Goalies
- Thatcher Demko
- Casey DeSmith
Vancouver Canucks starting goalies
Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Canucks. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 39
- Games Started (GS): 39
- Wins: 29
- Losses (L): 9
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
- Goals Against (GA): 95
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.44
- Shots Against (SA): 1166
- Saves (SV): 1071
- Save Percentage (SV%): .919
- Shutouts (SO): 5
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 49 seconds