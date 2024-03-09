Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 9th March, 2024

On Saturday, March 9, the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Detroit Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck drop scheduled for 10:00 PM ET. Hockey enthusiasts can catch the action on ESPN+, BSDET and SCRIPPS.

Vegas is seeking redemption after suffering a 3-1 defeat at home in their recent matchup against the Vancouver Canucks on March 7. The Golden Knights will aim to rebound on their home ice.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings enter this contest following a tough 4-0 loss on the road against the Arizona Coyotes on March 8.

Detroit Red Wings' Projected lineups

Forwards

Alex DeBrincat- Joe Veleno- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen- J.T. Compher- Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri- Christian Fischer- David Perron

Justin Holl- Andrew Copp- Daniel Sprong

Defensemen

Jake Walman- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta- Shayne Gostisbehere

Goalies

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Detroit Red Wings starting goalies

James Reimer will most likely start for the Red Wings. Vegas Golden Knights

Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 17

Games Started (GS): 13

Wins: 6

Losses (L): 6

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 44

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.98

Shots Against (SA): 467

Saves (SV): 423

Save Percentage (SV%): .906

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 52 minutes and 9 seconds

Vegas Golden Knights Projected lineups

Forwards

Ivan Barbashev- Jack Eichel- Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson- William Karlsson- Anthony Mantha

Pavel Dorofeye- Nicolas Roy- Michael Amadio

Paul Cotter- Byron Froese- Keegan Kolesar

Defensemen

Noah Hanifin- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague- Zach Whitecloud

Goalies

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Vegas Golden Knights starting goalies

Adin Hill will most likely start for the Golden Knights.

Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 27

Games Started (GS): 27

Wins: 15

Losses (L): 8

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 63

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.51

Shots Against (SA): 783

Saves (SV): 720

Save Percentage (SV%): .920

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 42 seconds