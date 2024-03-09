  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Detroit Red Wings
  • Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 9th March, 2024

Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 9th March, 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Mar 09, 2024 15:31 GMT
Vegas Golden Knights v Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 9th March, 2024

On Saturday, March 9, the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Detroit Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck drop scheduled for 10:00 PM ET. Hockey enthusiasts can catch the action on ESPN+, BSDET and SCRIPPS.

Vegas is seeking redemption after suffering a 3-1 defeat at home in their recent matchup against the Vancouver Canucks on March 7. The Golden Knights will aim to rebound on their home ice.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings enter this contest following a tough 4-0 loss on the road against the Arizona Coyotes on March 8.

Detroit Red Wings' Projected lineups

Washington Capitals v Detroit Red Wings
 Detroit Red Wings

Forwards

  • Alex DeBrincat- Joe Veleno- Patrick Kane
  • Michael Rasmussen- J.T. Compher- Lucas Raymond
  • Robby Fabbri- Christian Fischer- David Perron
  • Justin Holl- Andrew Copp- Daniel Sprong

Defensemen

  • Jake Walman- Moritz Seider
  • Ben Chiarot- Jeff Petry
  • Olli Maatta- Shayne Gostisbehere

Goalies

  • Alex Lyon
  • James Reimer

Detroit Red Wings starting goalies

James Reimer will most likely start for the Red Wings. Vegas Golden Knights
James Reimer will most likely start for the Red Wings. Vegas Golden Knights

James Reimer will most likely start for the Red Wings. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 17
  • Games Started (GS): 13
  • Wins: 6
  • Losses (L): 6
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
  • Goals Against (GA): 44
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.98
  • Shots Against (SA): 467
  • Saves (SV): 423
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .906
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 52 minutes and 9 seconds

Vegas Golden Knights Projected lineups

Vancouver Canucks v Vegas Golden Knights
 Vegas Golden Knights

Forwards

  • Ivan Barbashev- Jack Eichel- Jonathan Marchessault
  • Chandler Stephenson- William Karlsson- Anthony Mantha
  • Pavel Dorofeye- Nicolas Roy- Michael Amadio
  • Paul Cotter- Byron Froese- Keegan Kolesar

Defensemen

  • Noah Hanifin- Alex Pietrangelo
  • Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore
  • Nicolas Hague- Zach Whitecloud

Goalies

  • Adin Hill
  • Logan Thompson

Vegas Golden Knights starting goalies

Adin Hill will most likely start for the Golden Knights.
Adin Hill will most likely start for the Golden Knights.

Adin Hill will most likely start for the Golden Knights. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 27
  • Games Started (GS): 27
  • Wins: 15
  • Losses (L): 8
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
  • Goals Against (GA): 63
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.51
  • Shots Against (SA): 783
  • Saves (SV): 720
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .920
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 42 seconds

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?