Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 9th March, 2024

On Saturday, March 9, the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Detroit Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck drop scheduled for 10:00 PM ET. Hockey enthusiasts can catch the action on ESPN+, BSDET and SCRIPPS.
Vegas is seeking redemption after suffering a 3-1 defeat at home in their recent matchup against the Vancouver Canucks on March 7. The Golden Knights will aim to rebound on their home ice.
Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings enter this contest following a tough 4-0 loss on the road against the Arizona Coyotes on March 8.
Detroit Red Wings' Projected lineupsDetroit Red Wings
Forwards
- Alex DeBrincat- Joe Veleno- Patrick Kane
- Michael Rasmussen- J.T. Compher- Lucas Raymond
- Robby Fabbri- Christian Fischer- David Perron
- Justin Holl- Andrew Copp- Daniel Sprong
Defensemen
- Jake Walman- Moritz Seider
- Ben Chiarot- Jeff Petry
- Olli Maatta- Shayne Gostisbehere
Goalies
- Alex Lyon
- James Reimer
Detroit Red Wings starting goalies
James Reimer will most likely start for the Red Wings. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 17
- Games Started (GS): 13
- Wins: 6
- Losses (L): 6
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 44
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.98
- Shots Against (SA): 467
- Saves (SV): 423
- Save Percentage (SV%): .906
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 52 minutes and 9 seconds
Vegas Golden Knights Projected lineupsVegas Golden Knights
Forwards
- Ivan Barbashev- Jack Eichel- Jonathan Marchessault
- Chandler Stephenson- William Karlsson- Anthony Mantha
- Pavel Dorofeye- Nicolas Roy- Michael Amadio
- Paul Cotter- Byron Froese- Keegan Kolesar
Defensemen
- Noah Hanifin- Alex Pietrangelo
- Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore
- Nicolas Hague- Zach Whitecloud
Goalies
- Adin Hill
- Logan Thompson
Vegas Golden Knights starting goalies
Adin Hill will most likely start for the Golden Knights. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 27
- Games Started (GS): 27
- Wins: 15
- Losses (L): 8
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 63
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.51
- Shots Against (SA): 783
- Saves (SV): 720
- Save Percentage (SV%): .920
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 42 seconds