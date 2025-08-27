Devils’ captain Nico Hischier speaks out on impact of Jack Hughes' injury, hints at greater expectations for next season

New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier talked about the team's mindset after forward Jack Hughes was injured in March. He hurt his right shoulder after tripping into the boards in a game against the Vegas Golden Knights. He underwent surgery on March 6 and was ruled out for the season. He is expected to recover fully before training camp.
Hischier spoke to The Athletic's Michael Russo at the NHL player media tour in Europe. He said losing Hughes was difficult for the team.
"Obviously, we all felt for Jack," Hischier said. "He was devastated. And everybody that plays with Jack knows how bad he wants to win. How bad he wants to help our team win a Cup.
"So for him to go down during our playoff push was a tough pill to swallow. But just the way we saw how other guys stepped up, how we found each other again, and just made the playoffs, it shows how much we have guys that care."
When Hughes went down, the Devils had 33 wins and 23 losses. They finished with 42 wins and made the playoffs, where they lost in five games to the Carolina Hurricanes. But despite the early exit, Nico Hischier and his group showed their character.
"We’re right there," Hischier said. "Yeah, it’s still a process. Like, we’re not stupid. We’re still young and growing, but we’re coming toward the years where there could be a window. We’ve gotta understand that we are a good team if we play a certain way, and with our fast style of game, we need to find a game where we can win games when it counts."
With Hughes healthy, the team will aim higher next season.
Nico Hischier sticking to his statement on Devils' improvement
Nico Hischier became the Devils' captain in February 2021 at 22 years old. He has always focused on the team's improvement more than individual accolades. In an interview with the NHLPA in 2021, he said he leads by example.
"I try and lead by example, playing the right way, doing the little things right and always putting the team in front of me," Hischier said. "That’s what I’m trying to do. I always want to do what’s best for the team and not for me. That’s my mindset."
In 2024-25, Nico Hischier led the Devils with 35 goals and faceoff wins. He also blocked 60 shots while playing big minutes. Hischier has become one of the NHL’s best two-way forwards.
