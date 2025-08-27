Devils’ captain Nico Hischier speaks out on impact of Jack Hughes' injury, hints at greater expectations for next season

New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier talked about the team's mindset after forward Jack Hughes was injured in March. He hurt his right shoulder after tripping into the boards in a game against the Vegas Golden Knights. He underwent surgery on March 6 and was ruled out for the season. He is expected to recover fully before training camp.

Ad

Hischier spoke to The Athletic's Michael Russo at the NHL player media tour in Europe. He said losing Hughes was difficult for the team.

"Obviously, we all felt for Jack," Hischier said. "He was devastated. And everybody that plays with Jack knows how bad he wants to win. How bad he wants to help our team win a Cup.

"So for him to go down during our playoff push was a tough pill to swallow. But just the way we saw how other guys stepped up, how we found each other again, and just made the playoffs, it shows how much we have guys that care."

Ad

Trending

When Hughes went down, the Devils had 33 wins and 23 losses. They finished with 42 wins and made the playoffs, where they lost in five games to the Carolina Hurricanes. But despite the early exit, Nico Hischier and his group showed their character.

"We’re right there," Hischier said. "Yeah, it’s still a process. Like, we’re not stupid. We’re still young and growing, but we’re coming toward the years where there could be a window. We’ve gotta understand that we are a good team if we play a certain way, and with our fast style of game, we need to find a game where we can win games when it counts."

Ad

With Hughes healthy, the team will aim higher next season.

Nico Hischier sticking to his statement on Devils' improvement

Nico Hischier became the Devils' captain in February 2021 at 22 years old. He has always focused on the team's improvement more than individual accolades. In an interview with the NHLPA in 2021, he said he leads by example.

"I try and lead by example, playing the right way, doing the little things right and always putting the team in front of me," Hischier said. "That’s what I’m trying to do. I always want to do what’s best for the team and not for me. That’s my mindset."

In 2024-25, Nico Hischier led the Devils with 35 goals and faceoff wins. He also blocked 60 shots while playing big minutes. Hischier has become one of the NHL’s best two-way forwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama