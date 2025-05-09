Unfortunately for Jack Hughes, the 2024-25 campaign was another season that ended with an injury.

The New Jersey Devils' superstar injured his shoulder crashing into the boards following a collision with Jack Eichel in a game on March 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Hughes was in immediate discomfort leaving the ice, and just days later, it was revealed he underwent season-ending surgery.

It was the third time in four years that the dynamic centerman's season was cut short because of a shoulder injury. Hughes' absence was monumental for New Jersey, and it showed during their five-game series loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the playoffs.

Heading into the offseason shakeup, it raises questions regarding his durability moving forward, and on Thursday, general manager Tom Fitzgerald was asked whether he is concerned about Hughes' recurring shoulder issues. The New Jersey Devils shared the full press conference on X (formerly Twitter).

"Concern is a strong word; it's not that you don't think of that, but when you have a top player like that not playing, no one plays 100% of the games, but the top guys pretty much play a majority of the games. I'd like to think Jack's shoulder injuries are behind him now. But you never know," Fitzgerald said (19:08).

"Jack knows the work that's ahead of him this summer and where he needs to go, strength-wise and body makeup. And again, it's not just snapping the fingers; there's a process to that. And he's been going through it," Fitzgerald added.

Jack Hughes has five years remaining on the eight-year, $64,000,000 contract extension signed with the Devils in 2021.

Jack Hughes was very productive prior to injury

As has been the case for the majority of his NHL career, Jack Hughes was among the league's leading point producers before suffering a shoulder injury.

The 23-year-old racked up 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) in just 62 games played in 2024-25. Hughes was 10th in the league in point scoring at the time he went down, on a full-season pace for 93 points.

There's no questioning the production and skillset, but his 5'11, 175-pound frame has evidently been an issue at the NHL level. Hughes will look to continue to put on more muscle and get stronger this offseason in order to be there for his team when they need him most down the stretch in 2025-26.

